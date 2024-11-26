New Delhi, November 26: Microsoft faced an outage on November 25, 2024, which affected many users globally. The Microsoft outage disrupted key applications, including Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams, leading to problems. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is working on solutions.

The Microsoft outage impacted applications like Outlook, Exchange, and Teams. It led to issues such as difficulty accessing emails, disrupted calendar functions, and problems with video calls and chats on Teams. Microsoft first responded on Elon Musk-run X and said, "We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center." Microsoft 365 Down: Outlook, Teams and Other Services Hit by Another Massive Outage, Company Says ’We’re Investigating' As Netizens Complain.

Microsoft Down Include Outlook, Teams and Other Services

We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 25, 2024

Microsoft Outage Latest Update

We're still addressing lingering issues with Outlook on the web affecting some users and investigating mail queuing delays causing longer delivery times. Refer to https://t.co/nEuSQarMf3 and admin center under MO941162 for more information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 26, 2024

What Problems Did Users Face Due to Microsoft Outage?

The Microsoft services was down around 4:00 AM, Eastern Time. Many users also reported the problems on DownDetector. Many Outlook users experienced difficulties while sending and receiving emails. Additionally, Microsoft Teams users faced issues while trying to create or update Virtual Events. Users were unable to start new chats, add other users to conversations, or create meetings.

What Is the Status of Microsoft Outage?

Microsoft yesterday at 10:21 PM shared a post and said, "Our fix has reached approximately 98% of the affected environments and our targeted restarts required for mitigation are being performed as quickly as possible. Additional details can be found in the admin center under MO941162." Apple Planning To Remove Physical SIM Card Tray in More Countries To Adopt eSIM Technology With iPhone 17 Series.

Microsoft shared another post today and said, "We’ve restored functionality for all impacted services except Outlook on the web, which is still affected for a small number of users. We're monitoring and troubleshooting to fully recover." The company latest update noted, "We're still addressing lingering issues with Outlook on the web affecting some users and investigating mail queuing delays causing longer delivery times."

