Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): MET Rishikul Vidyalaya, Bandra, Mumbai is thrilled on the incredible achievement of Tanishqa Bhujbal, MRV Student (Grade VIII) & Devisha Bhujbal, MRV Alumni (Cambridge International AS & A Levels) who were part of the Indian Archery Team under the banner of the Field Archery Association of India. These young archers demonstrated unwavering focus, dedication, skill, and determination to become the best in the world. They became Archery World Champions, winning Gold for Team India under the category of Freestyle Unlimited Young Adult Female & Freestyle Compound Junior Female, respectively in IFAA World Indoor Archery Championship 2023, England.

The Indoor Archery World Series is a collection of major open-entry tournaments held all over the world to promote elite competition as well as recreational participation. This year's tournament was organised by the International Field Archery Association (IFAA) held at Medway Park Sports Center in Gillingham, Kent, United Kingdom from February 13th to February 18th, 2023. The Indoor Archery World Series 2023 featured 38 countries and 568 participants. Indian team comprised 12 players including two from MET Rishikul Vidyalaya.

India registered a staggering victory in different age categories of Compound Bow styles by winning 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medal. The medal winners of the Indian team are -

1. Dhanush Nair - ( U/10) Gold Unlimited Compound Bow

2. Tanishqa Bhujbal - (U/17) Gold Limited Compound Bow

3. Devisha Bhujbal - (U/19) Gold Unlimited Compound Bow

4. Sarvesh Thale - (U/17) Gold Limited Compound Bow

5. Avnish Gogavale - (U/10) Silver in Unlimited Compound Bow

6. Maitreyee Satghare - (Senior Category) Silver in Limited Compound Bow

7. Subhashchandra Nair - (Senior Category) Bronze in Barebow Compound

"I feel fantastic. I've previously competed in state-level competitions. Shooting against the global competition in a tournament, on the other hand, was a different experience for me. This victory for India would not have been possible without the constant support of my parents, teachers, and coach," said Tanishqa. "I wasn't focusing on my opponents. I just thought, I have to shoot, give my best to make my country proud," expressed Devisha Bhujbal.

What makes this achievement even more special is the role that school's pedagogy played in helping them reach their goals. With the vision of Mumbai Educational Trust's Founder Chairman, Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, the school MET Rishikul Vidyalaya was founded in 2002 to shape responsible learners to contribute to the global community through international mindedness and networking. MRV believes in providing a holistic education that helps students develop not only academically but also physically and emotionally.

MRV understands that success in any field requires a combination of hard work, discipline, and a growth mindset. MRV's archery program is one example of putting this philosophy into practice. From a young age students at the school learn the fundamentals of archery and develop their skills through regular practice and competition. But it's not just about the technical aspects of the sport - MRV also emphasises the importance of mental strength, focus, and teamwork. Both archers have been trained at MRV school under the guidance of the school's coach, Jayant Satghare. Both were interested in indoor games when they were in elementary school. These lessons have paid off in spades. MRV students have achieved incredible success in archery, culminating in their recent world championship win. But more importantly, they have developed the skills and mindset that will serve them well in any aspect of their lives, whether in their academic studies, future careers, or personal relationships.

MRV is immensely proud of world champion archers but equally proud of the role that the school's pedagogy played in helping them reach this level of success. MRV believes that education is about more than just imparting knowledge - it's about helping students become the best versions of themselves and MRV will continue to strive towards this goal every day.

