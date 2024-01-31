VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Shaka Harry India's best performing plant-based meat brand, proudly announced the debut of its latest innovation, 'Chefsclusive.' Tailored exclusively for the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe) sector. Chefsclusive introduces an array of starters, snacks, meals, and accompaniments, aiming to meet the burgeoning demand for diverse and high-quality plant-based options in out-of-home dining experiences.

Crafted as a chef-designed range, Chefsclusive stands as a testament to Shaka Harry's commitment to bringing innovation to plant-based cuisine. The range caters to the preferences of both vegetarian and the increasingly popular flexitarian customers, offering an exciting blend of flavors and formats. Chefsclusive is masterfully balances price, quality, and taste, providing commercial partners with the flexibility to adapt and modify offerings to suit the discerning palate of their clientele while ensuring profitability.

Anand Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Shaka Harry, shared his vision for Chefsclusive, stating, " The HORECA supply market in India is estimated to be around 40 billion USD. The explosion of out-of-home eating occasions presents an unprecedented opportunity for menu innovation. With Chefsclusive, we aim to provide an in-depth curation of dishes that elevate the dining experience, meeting the sophisticated demands of today's consumers."

Sandeep Devgan, Co-founder, Shaka Harry, emphasized the importance of evolving plant-based cuisine, stating, "The evolution of plant-based cuisine is essential to keeping it relevant and exciting. Indian cuisine, with its rich tapestry of tastes, flavors, and formats, is perfectly poised for this transformation. Chefsclusive reintroduces these elements in healthier, cleaner options without compromising on taste and experience."

Celebrated cricketer and sports icon, MS Dhoni, extended his best wishes to the team: "I am excited to see Shaka Harry launch Chefsclusive. Their commitment to innovation and quality is commendable. Best wishes to the team for this venture."

The HORECA sector in India has witnessed remarkable growth, with recent statistics indicating a robust expansion in both urban and semi-urban areas. This growth is further fueled by the rising consumer interest in plant-based diets and sustainable eating practices.

Complementing the Chefsclusive launch, Shaka Harry introduces the Experience Co-creation Centre. This state-of-the-art facility invites HORECA customers to collaborate with Shaka Harry's food technologists to create exclusive, customized products. The goal is to foster a partnership that transcends traditional supplier-client relationships, ensuring a unique and mutually beneficial culinary experience.

Liberate Foods Pvt. Ltd., a plant protein company with a meat alternate line, Shaka Harry, is founded by proven founders with prior experience and success in scaling businesses in India and globally. The co-founders include Anand Nagarajan, Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita and Anoop Haridasan. The cofounders and leadership team consists of specialist, functional leaders with extensive experience in the food sector.

Shaka Harry products have a distinct advantage with access to proprietary taste and flavour solutions coupled with the brand's partnership with Chef Manu Chandra, one of India's top chefs. Shaka Harry aims at reaching every Indian household for their choice for plant based protein. The company's products have zero trans-fat and are cholesterol free.

In a significant move, Shaka Harry inaugurated its inaugural offline experience outlet at the Bengaluru International Airport, featuring a Dine-in cum Grab and Go concept. The company marked a milestone by announcing its expansion into Singapore, representing its first foray into international markets as part of an ambitious growth plan.

