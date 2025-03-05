Mudit Grover Wins DC Play 2025 Round 1 in Bangkok; First Indian to Compete in D1 Grand Prix Thailand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Mudit Grover from Team Bad Boi Drifts (powered by Mr. Makhana) has secured first place in Round 1 of DC Play 2025 at Pathumthani Speedway, Bangkok, in the New Gen Class. This historic win marks a significant milestone for Indian drifting, showcasing our nation's emerging talent on the global stage.

In a groundbreaking move, Mudit Grover is set to become the first Indian drifter to compete in the prestigious D1GP Thailand championship. Recognized as one of Asia's premier drifting events, D1GP Thailand attracts elite drivers from around the world and commands a massive following among motorsport enthusiasts. Round 1 will be held at the state-of-the-art Chang

International Circuit--a venue renowned for hosting world-class motorsport events. The

championship is celebrated for its electrifying atmosphere, extensive media coverage, and record-breaking attendance. Over the years, D1GP Thailand has evolved into a spectacle that not only brings together the best in drifting talent but also serves as a cultural milestone for automotive sports across the region.

Bad Boi Drifts is a trailblazing drifting academy dedicated to nurturing India's passion for motorsports. With innovative training programs, cutting-edge techniques, and a team of experienced professionals, the academy has rapidly established itself as a leader in the

Indian drifting scene. Committed to pushing boundaries and fostering emerging talent, Bad Boi Drifts is at the forefront of revolutionizing drifting culture--both on the track and within the community.

Representing India alongside teammate Akshat Taneja, Team Bad Boi Drifts is gearing up for an ambitious 2025 schedule:

DC Play:

* Round 1: 16 February 2025 (P1)

* Round 2: 6 April 2025

* Round 3: 29 June 2025

* Round 4: 5 October 2025

DC Drift Competition:

* Round 1: 3-4 May 2025

* Round 2: 2-3 August 2025

* Round 3: 20-21 December 2025

D1GP Thailand:

* Round 1: 28-30 March 2025, Chang International Circuit

* Rounds 2-6: To Be Announced

This victory and upcoming participation in D1GP Thailand not only open new doors for

Indian drifters but also set the stage for a new era in Indian motorsports. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed partners--Virtual Racing Hub, Balola Motorplex, and Garage 82--whose support has been pivotal in our journey.

For further details, please contact: Mugdha Grover: +91 7703964448 Email: contact@badboidrifts.com

