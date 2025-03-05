South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa take on New Zealand in what promises to be a magnificent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. You can check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team match scorecard here. A day ago, it was India who beat Australia to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and the SA vs NZ winner will fix a date with the Men in Blue on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have had impressive campaigns thus far. South Africa are unbeaten out of the two teams, with the Proteas registering wins over Afghanistan and England while their Group B clash against Australia was washed out due to rain. New Zealand on the other hand, started very well, beating hosts Pakistan and later Bangladesh before falling to a defeat to India in their last match of Group A. South Africa vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch SA vs NZ CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Both teams are pretty evenly-matched on paper and the SA vs NZ contest should be a fascinating one. Mitchell Santner has been good with his captaincy and a major area of strength for New Zealand, alongside their bowling and batting, has been their fielding with Glenn Phillips arguably pulling off two of the best catches in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far. South Africa are also a pretty well-balanced side with batsmen and bowlers in form and will look to enter the final of yet another ICC event. One of the most famous clashes between South Africa and New Zealand in an ICC event took place at the 2015 World Cup semi-final where the Black Caps had come out on top. SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Squads:

South Africa National Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith