New Delhi [India], January 23: Multiplier Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the first attempt. The certification shows unwavering commitment by the company to create a workplace that fosters collaboration, trust and excellence. Based in New Delhi, Multiplier is one of the leading Tech - Enabled Field Marketing Solutions company helping clients achieve last mile efficiency.

Commenting on the recognition, Sameer Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Multiplier said, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® is a tremendous honor for us. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that thrives on trust, innovation, and inclusivity. We take immense pride in our people-first approach, which continues to drive our success and strengthen our culture of excellence."

Adding to this achievement, Aseem Nath Tripathi, CHRO, Multiplier said, "Receiving the certification - The Great Place to Work® is a testament to our dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered. These recognitions underscore our efforts to build a high-trust, high-performance culture that encourages collaboration, innovation, and well-being. We are grateful to our team for making this possible."

At Multiplier, culture transcends the organization's boundaries and extends to the last mile through its shopper consultants. These consultants play a crucial role in showcasing the unique culture of the brands they represent, ensuring a consistent and authentic brand experience for consumers.

To reinforce its core values, Multiplier has designed a comprehensive culture policy aimed at promoting behaviours that align with these values while discouraging actions that do not. As part of this initiative, the company has introduced the Culture Awards, which include categories such as Culture Influencers, Culture Promoters, and Culture Ambassadors. These awards serve to ensure that the values are not merely words but are actively celebrated and embodied by the organization.

Multiplier is more than a service provider-we are a trusted partner in brand transformation. At Multiplier, we deliver tech-enabled Field Marketing Solutions, empowering brands to achieve last-mile goals with efficiency and excellence. Established in 2005 as a trade marketing wing under the Mudra Group, we became a standalone entity in 2016. Our expertise spans Workforce Management, Retail Visibility, and Tech & Data Solutions, designed to boost productivity and enhance shopper experiences. With 25,000+ professionals across 600+ cities, we partner with leading brands across industries, leveraging technology, execution excellence, and innovative strategies. Our mission is to ensure seamless operations and create impactful business outcomes, making us a trusted leader in field marketing solutions.

