Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/Target Media): Good news for all Residents of the western suburban area in Mumbai! Now they can avail advanced treatment facility at their nearby location for all Adult & Paediatric Digestive & Liver Diseases related ailments. Globus, a 20 bedded dedicated Super-speciality hospital in Malad, is equipped with world-class diagnostic & therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

A brainchild of Dr Vedant Karvir, it was first dedicated day-care endoscopy centre in Malad that came into existence in 2014 & expanded to super Speciality hospital in 2019. Further, it gained status in 2017 when it got the High-Definition Olympus 170 Series Endoscopy System with NBI feature, which helps early detections of GI mucosal cancers. The super speciality hospital was first in the western suburb zone to start dedicated Paediatric Gastroenterology services under the care of Dr Bijal V. Karvir.

Also Read | SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 2022 in Paarl.

The speciality hospital has an expert team of Hepato-Gastroenterologists headed by Dr Vedant H. Karvir. He has done many advanced procedures that involve controlling G.I bleeding, Esophageal & Colonic dilatation, ERCP (Removal of stone in CBD) & PEG feeding tube Insertion.

According to the HOD of the Gastroenterology at Globus Hospital, Dr Vedant, who has performed more than 15,000 Gastroscopies and over 5,000 Colonoscopies, "GLOBUS hospital was established with a vision to serve you with utmost care and affection along with a team of highly experienced doctors and in-house medical & surgical group for all kinds of GI tracts ailments

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Spotted on Italian E-Retailers: Report.

The health centre offers all kinds of surgical gastroenterology services, including paediatric gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgeries by renowned doctors using the high-end modular Major OT with C-arm imaging facilities. A state-of-the-art Diagnostic testing facility provided at GLOBUS hospital includes Upper GI endoscopy / Gastroscopy/ OGD scopy (for

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)