MX TakaTak has collaborated with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment for the movie 'Tadap'.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], (ANI/Mediawire): MX TakaTak, India's leading short video platform has partnered with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's (NGE) latest release, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' as the 'Official Short Video Partner' for this highly anticipated film. The platform has exclusively launched the #TuMeraHoGayaHai challenge that asks users to show their romantic side and create love confession videos on this blockbuster track.

The best entries will get a chance to feature on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's social media handles.

This association is testimony to MX TakaTak's vision of nurturing its creator community by giving them opportunities of finding fame and a chance at exciting collaborations with leading artistes from the entertainment fraternity.

Some of the leading KOLs of the platform including Vishal Bhatt, Deepak Joshi, Mahira Khan and Dharmesh Nayak got the chance to interact with Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria to make compelling videos as part of this lip sync/ scene creation challenge.

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will also be interacting with the large and diverse community of this platform in a LIVE interactive session from NGE's official MX TakaTak handle today that you can participate in at 8.30 pm.

Here is a link to get all the details on how to participate in this challenge https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW-J_28grSY/

Composed by Pritam, 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai' traces the love story of the lead characters in the film and has been well received by the audiences. This fun challenge ends on December 5.

Download MX TakaTak now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp

