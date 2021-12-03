Alia Bhatt's currently busy decking up in style these days. After turning into a pretty bridesmaid for Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremony, Bhatt continued dazzling in her ethnic outfits creation and her recent appearance was no different. Alia's stylist, Chandni Prakash took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest styling attempt and it looked resplendent. Alia stuck to her favourite, Manish Malhotra and let his stunning designs weave beautiful magic. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Ethnic Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Alia picked a purple lehenga choli from the house of the designer and looked like a goddess in it. Her heavily embellished corset-like choli was paired with an equally heavy lehenga that had all the blingy elements sewed on it. She further completed her look by ditching all the jewellery and opting for minimalism. With contoured cheeks, pink lips, kohled eyes, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple and styled it in soft beach waves. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are most definitely digging her ethnic look, what's your take on it? Are you loving this purple Manish Malhotra outfit or do you think it's a bit gaudy for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is gaudy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).