New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/TPT): An 9-year old author, Kimaya, daughter of Architect and Artist Sheetal Sonawane is set to launch her second edition of the book 'My own little world Part 2.'

The book will be inaugurated by Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lt. General Madhuri Kanitkar, Ravindra Singhal and Satish Sharma.

The launch of the book's first edition took place during a virtual event amid the pandemic. In that virtual event, Nitin Gadkari also graced the event with his presence. Apart from him, Senior scientists Raghunath Mashelkar and Nanak Rupani of Priyadarshini Academy also attended the event and admired the content writing skills of the young author Kimaya.

'My own little world Part 2' comprises stories on ten different topics. The author has penned down several short stories, which entails The Happy Doughnuts, Cleo Became Kind, Rickey Helps Poor, The Mean Girl, Unsatisfied Lisa, Rustin Said Thank you, The helpful cheetah, The ugly radison, The baby queen Alexa, and Skinny Michael. Kimaya has been taking her academic qualification from Espalier Heritage School.

Talking about her successful journey, she says, "I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that came my way. Nothing inspires me more than seeing my work getting recognized and garnering applause from the audience. I believe that nothing could stop you from touching the skylines and manifesting a position in the world, no matter what age you are, what requires is just your constant efforts and unwavering determination to make your dreams come true into reality." She further added, "When I started to read and write, I realized that I am inclined towards writing that challenges me and pushes me to put my best foot forward in the writing world. I feel blessed to be identified as a writer, and in the future, I want to write more books that make me and my family proud."

Since the age of three, Kimaya has expressed her views and feelings through her creative side. She has been putting her best in painting and creating stories that further polish her skills. Her first book has garnered immense love from the audiences, and now she is launching its second edition. The youngest author Kimaya resides in Maharashtra, and in the future, she envisions embark her name in the world of writers.

