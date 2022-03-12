Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, launches its FIRST EVER national TVC (https://youtu.be/SCYULyGXdkA) around the message "Backstage to Backstreets". The campaign featuring ace couturier and leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra showcases how every girl next door is a beauty superstar, flaunting on the runway of her life. Bringing haute couture glamour from backstage to backstreets, she turns every moment into an iconic occasion.

Over the years, Manish Malhotra Beauty, exclusively by MyGlamm, has given a premium experience of makeup and skincare that has raised questions on general beauty standards and has spread across the movement of positivity and self-confidence. While being aspirational, it is easily accessible and affordable for all women. The brand, much like Manish himself, believes in celebrating individuals and embracing authenticity to the fullest.

Also Read | Swiftly Rising to The Top As An Ace Internet Marketer, YouTuber Creator, and Investor is Matthew Sabia.

The campaign highlights the element that Manish Malhotra is the designer of an individual's dreams. Today, women create their own magic every day and are showstoppers walking down the makeup aisle! Leading the runway of fashion and beauty, Manish has inspired the world to believe that elegance and glamour are a way of life and a frame of mind. The film features a flow between an alluring segment of the fashion world behind the stage with dazzling lights and oozing confidence in the colour and charisma of a household. It depicts how fashion and beauty are part of every little corner and beating heart, stating how fashion and beauty live at the core of every activity.

The film ends with Manish saying 'Backstage to Backstreets' encapsulating the messaging and identity of the brand fulfilling his role as the beacon of harmonic conversations, thus representing a manifestation of the core campaign message. The categories of products that Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm offers to consumers cut across makeup and skincare that are aesthetically showcased in the film - highlighting a small yet significant role the products play in the everyday life of women.

Also Read | Meet Jesse Lyu, The Founder of Raven Tech.

Commenting on the campaign Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group, says, "We are extremely excited to launch the first-ever national TVC of Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm. I think it is a fitting ode to the revolution that Manish, with his expertise and vision, has helped ushers in a beauty democracy, which is being shaped, owned, and expressed in ever-changing ways by consumers themselves, with their choices to embrace the new. The film messaging 'Backstage to backstreets' is a representation of Manish Malhotra Beauty as not just a brand but a lifestyle that is aspirational, accessible and affordable showcased through the premium range of products."

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra commented, "After three years of continuous success, it brings me immense joy to drive into the scale of things for the Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup's first TVC. With bigger things waiting ahead, our makeup boasts of the premium quality we have carefully created for contemporary society. We are the only beauty brand that has no brand endorser as we were very sure that the brand's stars are the consumers themselves, with each of them owning their spotlight. It gives me great pleasure in being able to bring a beauty line that not only promises quality but an array of products that keep growing and waiting to offer you so much more."

The campaign will debut on TV and social media channels - Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

This TVC team consists of Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm, Ritu Kothari, Head of Category - Beauty, Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, Pallavi Maini, Sr. Brand Manager, Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm.

Production House is the Big Mama Productions, Writer - Sohini Das Gupta, Director - Sohini Das Gupta, Producer - Gaurav Khindaria and Music Director - Micu

Launched in 2018, Manish Malhotra Haute-Couture makeup emerges as the first-ever beauty portfolio from an Indian design house. The brand made a mark in the world of beauty, stepping into women's vanity cases across the country with its own makeup line. Manish Malhotra Beauty aims to bring vegan, cruelty-free makeup and embrace clean natural beauty tracing back to our Indian heritage to bring alive the time tested beauty solutions.

Created in collaboration with leading DTC beauty and personal care brand, MyGlamm, the makeup line introduced products cutting across lips, eyes, face and nails for women to enjoy some magic and glamour in their everyday lives. Owing to the makeup line's enormous success, the brand is progressively taking more significant strides to expand its range into related extensions with the entire range of Luxe Sanitising Care Range launched in September 2020, followed by the Manish Malhotra Luxe Artisanal Skincare range launched in December 2020, making him the first designer in the country to launch a skincare range.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)