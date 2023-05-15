Munich [Germany], May 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q1 2023 and released its three-month statement.

Nagarro continued to grow into Q1 2023 in constant currency terms, with constant currency QoQ growth of 2.6 per cent over Q4 2022. Revenue grew to EUR229.5 million in Q1 2023 from EUR185.5 million in Q1 2022. Q1 revenue grew 23.7 per cent YoY (22.9 per cent in constant currency), while YoY organic revenue growth was 22.2 per cent (21.4 per cent in constant currency). Gross profit grew to EUR61.4 million in Q1 2023 from EUR50.4 million in Q1 2022. Gross margin slightly dropped, changing from 27.1 per cent in Q1 2022 to 26.8 per cent in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR2.4 million from EUR29.0 million (15.6 per cent of revenue) in Q1 2022 to EUR31.4 million (13.7 per cent of revenue) in Q1 2023. EBITDA increased by EUR2.9 million from EUR27.9 million in Q1 2022 to EUR30.8 million in Q1 2023. EBIT increased by EUR2.6 million from EUR20.5 million in Q1 2022 to EUR23.1 million in Q1 2023. Net profit increased by EUR1.2 million to EUR15.1 million in Q1 2023 from EUR13.9 million in Q1 2022.

Operating cash inflow in Q1 2023 rose to EUR17.0 million from EUR2.9 million in Q1 2022. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, was 69 days on March 31, 2023, which was also its value on December 31, 2022.

The company added a net 696 professionals in Q1 2023, with most of the net additions being trainees rather than lateral hires.

"This is the first quarter for which we are sharing our Net Promoter Score or NPS. Our NPS of 65 shows that our clients love us as much as we love them," said Vaibhav Gadodia, Managing Director and CTO. "Our clients and we are both eager for the economy to start moving again, so that we can accelerate the use of technology to drive their growth and ours."

Nagarro SE will hold its Q1 2023 earnings call on May 15, 2023, at 01:00 pm CEST (04:00 am PT / 06:00 am CT / 07:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 03:00 pm GST / 04:30 pm IST / 07:00 pm SGT / 08:00 pm JST). To attend, please register in advance: https://web.lumiagm.com/170530490.

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs around 19,000 people in 34 countries. For more information, visit, www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.

