Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7: Narmada Agrobase Limited (BSE: 543643, NSE: NARMADA), one of the leading players in the manufacturing of cattle feed and agro-based byproducts, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights of Q1 FY26

-Total Income: ₹1,141.34 lakhs

-EBITDA: ₹165.10 lakhs, QoQ growth of 82.01%

-EBITDA Margin: 14.47%, expansion of 1140 bps

-Net Profit (PAT): ₹101.90 lakhs, QoQ growth of 30.98%

-Net Profit Margin: 8.93%, expansion of 630 bps

Commenting on the performance, Mr Neeraj Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Narmada Agrobase Limited said, "Our continued focus on delivering superior quality products has enabled us to strengthen profitability, with EBITDA margins expanding by 1140 basis points QoQ to 14.47% in Q1 FY26. This performance reflects our commitment to operational excellence and product consistency, with total income of ₹1,141.34 lakhs in the quarter. Despite this, we maintained enhanced margins, underscoring the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our quality-first strategy.

Our continued emphasis on producing high-quality, cottonseed-based cattle feed and allied products has helped us maintain customer trust and market relevance. As an ISO certified organization, we remain committed to upholding stringent quality standards and ensuring consistent product delivery across geographies.

We are strategically positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. With plans underway to expand into Asia-Pacific markets and further optimise our operations, we are confident in our ability to unlock long-term value for stakeholders."

