The first season of Wednesday arrived in 2022. Now, three years later, the second season of Tim Burton’s Netflix series lands - well, half of it does. The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 dropped on August 6 and brought back Jenna Ortega as the darkly magnetic Wednesday Addams, returning to her gothic Hogwarts-esque school, Nevermore Academy, and reuniting with her best friend and roommate, Enid the werewolf (Emma Myers). ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Review: Jenna Ortega’s Gothic Flair Shines Again Even if Hampered by Scattered Storytelling.

This time, Wednesday finds herself caught in a new macabre mystery: two back-to-back ghastly murders carried out by a literal murder of crows, led by a sinister one-eyed bird. One of the victims is also the father of last season’s surprise antagonist, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), now confined to the Willow Hill psychiatric hospital for outcasts. Wednesday, stalked by a mysterious figure and plagued by disturbing premonitions, suspects Enid may be the next target.

Meanwhile, there’s family drama brewing as the Addams family takes on a more prominent role. Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is deeply concerned about Wednesday’s increasingly secretive behaviour and psychic episodes, which now cause her to bleed black from her eyes. This also sparks a new subplot involving Morticia’s long-missing sister, Ophelia.

The mid-season finale of Wednesday Season 2 solves one major mystery - the identity of the avian murderer - but also sets the stage for the next four episodes with cliffhangers galore. Let’s break down the major twists, deaths, and plot points left dangling in Part 1.

Warning - MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is the Avian Murderer?

The season throws out several red herrings - new headmaster Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi), enigmatic music teacher Isadora (Billie Piper), and psychiatrist Dr Rachel Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) are all potential suspects.

But the real killer turns out to be Fairburn’s assistant, Judi (Heather Matarazzo), who’s been controlling the crows. She is revealed to be the daughter of Augustus Stonehearst, a normie ex-teacher at Nevermore, now a mute, wheelchair-bound inmate at Willow Hill. He had once locked up Judi in the tower (the same one Enid and Bruno were held in), turning her into an avian outcast due to his twisted fascination with non-normies.

A Still From Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

If only Wednesday had bothered to check who the last avian graduate from Nevermore was, she might’ve uncovered Judi sooner. After confessing, Judi tries to kill Wednesday and Fester with her electrical powers but accidentally releases the asylum’s more dangerous inmates - who then presumably kill her offscreen. Since her death isn’t shown, there's a good chance she could return in Part 2, possibly to reveal why she was obsessed with Wednesday and why she targeted those specific victims.

Who Dies in the Mid-Season Finale?

The asylum breakout leads to multiple casualties. While Judi’s fate remains unclear, we do see Slurp the zombie killing both Fairburn and Stonehearst, along with several guards.

Tyler, meanwhile, escapes by murdering his former handler, Marilyn Thornhill, after giving her a five-second head start. He also throws Wednesday out a window during his escape, leading us to the biggest cliffhanger...

Did Wednesday Addams Die?

In the final shot of Part 1, Wednesday lies bleeding on the ground as her voiceover says, "I’ve always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I can hear is my mother's words ringing in my ears."

But let’s be real - nobody believes the show would kill off its lead character in a mid-season finale. Not only are four more episodes yet to drop, but Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season. What's more, the teaser for Part 2 confirms that Wednesday survives. See, even Netflix doesn't care to take her supposed demise seriously.

Wednesday Waking Up in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Teaser

Is Enid Still in Danger?

Judi’s death doesn’t erase the danger looming over Enid. In fact, thanks to Wednesday’s interference, things may be worse. Tyler specifically warned Wednesday that if he ever escaped, he’d go after Enid. Welp - he’s out now. Good going, bestie.

Is Slurp Becoming More Human?

It seems that the more Slurp eats human brains, the more he regains his former self - thanks, Pugsley (seriously, both Addams siblings caused absolute chaos this season).

His last victims were Fairburn and Stonehearst. While we don’t see his form immediately after, the teaser for Part 2 shows Slurp looking more human, though his zombie mannerisms persist.

Slurp in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Teaser

Interestingly, before killing Stonehearst, Slurp speaks, calling him an 'old friend.' Is this the start of a revenge arc? And who’s next on his list?

Other Plotlines That Need Resolution

- The Enid–Ajax–Bruno love triangle remains unresolved, although Part 1 hints at a spark between Ajax and Bianca.

- Bianca’s mother is still in police custody - will Bianca help her escape?

- Principal Dort’s real motives remain vague. Why is he so eager to have Morticia’s mother, Hester, at the ball? Is it just because she’s a wealthy donor?

- It is also not clearly explained why Wednesday's psychic powers are glitching. Is it because she doesn't have her spirit guide, Goody Addams, around her anymore?

Agnes has been established as this crazy fangirl with major sociopathic tendencies and no respect for personal boundaries who did help Wednesday out with her investigation. But is there anything else this invisible girl is hiding from Wednesday, and how much of a threat is she to Enid?

- And where is Lady Gaga? Rumoured to be playing a new teacher at Nevermore, her much-hyped appearance has yet to materialise. What role will she play in Part 2? ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Lady Gaga Joins the Cast of Netflix’s Hit Show for a Special Guest Role.

Is that Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Teaser?

- Where is Ophelia? And who is the woman that Wednesday helps rescue from her solitary cell at Willow Hill?

When Will 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2 Release?

The final four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

Interestingly, it’s usually the final season of a hit series that gets split in two (hello, Stranger Things), but Wednesday has already been renewed for Season 3 - even before Season 2 dropped. Production timelines remain unclear, but a spinoff series centred on Uncle Fester is reportedly also in development.

