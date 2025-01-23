Flag Foundation of India

New Delhi [India], January 23: Today, the nation proudly commemorates the 21st anniversary of a significant milestone in Indian history, known as Flag Day. On this day in 2004, the citizens of India achieved a landmark legal victory on the petition of Naveen Jindal, president of- Flag Foundation of India and presently MP from Kurukshetra in Haryana. The victory affirmed our constitutional right to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga every day with pride and respect under the fundamental rights of freedom of speech & expression.

In celebration of this transformative moment, Naveen Jindal inaugurated a special exhibition today organized by the Flag Foundation of India at Central Park, Connaught Place - Inner Circle where a monumental flag is making us proud.

Jindal Says, "For me, the Indian National Flag is more than just a piece of cloth; it embodies our unity, pride, and identity as a nation. It represents the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the core values of justice, liberty, and equality. When any individual hoists the tricolour at their home or office, they transcend their sect, political affiliations, cultural diversity, and regional differences, symbolizing that under this flag, we are all simply Indians. This emblem of unity always inspires us to do something for the nation. This tricolour is the soul of our great nation and the heartbeat of every Indian. It symbolizes our freedom, national pride, and honour."

This unique exhibition, curated by the renowned photographer Vijay S. Jodha, has been recognized by the Limca Book of Records for being India's largest photographic tribute to the Tiranga. Titled "A Photographic Odyssey of the Tricolor," the exhibition features an awe-inspiring collection of over 1,000 photographs from across the nation, illustrating the flag's presence in various settings, and capturing the essence of India's diversity, creativity, and unity.

The showcase not only celebrates this monumental legal victory but also marks the 75th anniversary of our Constitution in 2025, symbolizing our enduring commitment to the values it represents.

