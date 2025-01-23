In shocking news, four popular faces from the world of showbiz, including comedians Kapil Sharma, Sugandha Mishra, director-choreographer Remo D'Souza and actor Rajpal Yadav, allegedly received death threats on Wednesday (January 22). The police said that the threats were made via email from Pakistan. An FIR has been registered, and the case is under investigation by the police. Amid this, Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza, dismissed the reports as false and revealed details about what exactly happened. Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza and Sugandha Mishra Receive Threats via Email; Mumbai Police Launches Probe.

Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle D’Souza on Recent Death Threat News

When Hindustan Times reached out to Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle, for a comment, she dismissed the reports as untrue and said, "No, it's false, nothing as such." Further offering a clarification, she said, "Even we read it. We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else about which we have informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it and even they feel it's spam." Giselle further said that the police are investigating the matter and said, "If there's anything, the police will look into it. I don't know if its linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for something else and they must have clubbed thing with others."

When asked if the spam emails contained any death threats, she said, "No. It must have gone to multiple people, not only one. I think its just been misinterpreted. Some other emails with this." Meanwhile, Mumbai police are separately investigating the death threat emails sent to Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. According to a report in ANI, an email was sent to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor's account in December 2024 by a person named Bishnu, allegedly threatening his family and associates, which forced his wife to lodge a complaint. Rajpal Yadav Clarifies His Stand on Death Threats; Actor Says ‘The Agencies Will Handle It’.

The Amboli Police has registered a case under section 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the threat of harm. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma and Sugandha Mishra have also filed complaints for receiving similar threats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).