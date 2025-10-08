New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI): In a move to elevate India's telecom and digital infrastructure, the National Communications Academy (NCA) has signed a global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSM Association (GSMA), as part of a collaboration in digital transformation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress.

Atul Sinha, Director General of National Communication Academy-Technology, told ANI that the MoU will unlock a new era of collaboration and strengthen cooperation in telecom policy, research and capacity building.

"GSMA brings with it decades of global experience in policy, innovation, and telecom standards. Together, we will foster capacity building, joint research, and exposure to emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and quantum communication," he said.

While the NCA has previously partnered with leading Indian institutions, this MoU with GSMA marks its first international agreement.

"This is not just an MoU; it's a strategic alignment with the future," Sinha emphasized. "The scale of GSMA's experience, from spectrum policy to digital transformation frameworks, will empower our officers and institutions to think and act globally."

The MoU is designed to facilitate joint research, knowledge exchange, and training programs for professionals from both public and private telecom sectors.

According to Sinha, the collaboration will not only modernize existing training modules but also introduce cutting-edge subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and 5G governance.

Sinha referred to the role of leadership and institutional support in making the partnership a reality.

"The Minister of Communication's vision was crucial. His leadership enabled this international engagement, ensuring we align national priorities with global innovation," he said.

Sinha hinted at future collaborations with top-tier global universities, particularly in the US and UK.

"We are exploring MoUs with renowned institutions for specialized domains like quantum communication, security, and AI. But these areas are strategic in nature and will require careful government approvals. It may take time, but the process has begun," he noted.

The NCA is also considering new frontiers in telecom convergence.

"We are looking at integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. The future of connectivity lies in seamless transitions between satellite and ground-based systems -- and we want to be ready," Sinha said.

"India needs global thinking in telecom. As the world moves toward AI-powered networks and spectrum-sharing models, our workforce must be ready. This MoU ensures that our officers, policy-makers, and innovators can learn directly from global best practices," he added.

GSMA's collaboration with the NCA is expected to catalyze policy innovation, spectrum efficiency, and inclusive digital growth in India.

"This is a moment of transformation. We are not just catching up with the world we're preparing to lead it," Sinha said.

The National Communications Academy (NCA), a training institution under the Ministry of Communications, engaged in capacity building of officers/officials belonging to ITS, IRRS cadres and civil service IP&TAFS, contributing to policy development and human resource capacity for India's digital growth.

The GSM Association (GSMA), with its principal office at London, United Kingdom represents the interests of mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem worldwide. It brings together nearly 1100 operators and businesses to drive innovation, policy, and sustainable growth in the mobile industry. (ANI)

