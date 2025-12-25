Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) commenced commercial operations on Thursday, marking a landmark expansion of Mumbai's aviation capacity and a decisive step in India's infrastructure journey.

With NMIA now operational, Mumbai joins global aviation cities such as London, New York, Moscow, Tokyo and Shanghai, each supported by multiple airports to meet rising demand, as per a statement released by the Adani Group.

For the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), this signals the start of a true multi-airport system designed for scale, resilience and the future.

Developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), NMIA is among India's largest greenfield airport projects. Conceived to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the project underscores the Adani Group's ability to deliver complex, nation-building infrastructure in record time.

The inaugural commercial arrival--IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru--landed at 08:00 hours to a traditional water cannon salute. On Day One, NMIA handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic destinations, serving over 4,000 passengers, with peak traffic recorded between 05:00 and 07:00 hours, reflecting strong early demand and operational readiness from the outset, the release said.

Chairman Gautam Adani personally welcomed passengers from the inaugural flight and interacted with airport staff, frontline workers and first-time flyers.

He later joined a ceremonial walk through the departure terminal with airport employees, community representatives and Adani Foundation beneficiaries.

The airport launch concluded with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, followed by the national anthem. Leading sportspersons Suryakumar Yadav, Mithali Raj and Sunil Chhetri, along with social influencers Malini Agarwal and Viraj Ghelani, were present.

Adani said that welcoming NMIA's first passengers, alongside the Param Vir Chakra awardees, offered a glimpse of India now taking shape.

Standing with workers, farmers, social workers and colleagues with disabilities, he said, captured the spirit of a nation moving forward with confidence and compassion. Calling it "a proud day for Mumbai and for India," he added that NMIA stands as a promise of what the country can achieve when ambition is guided by purpose and delivered with speed and execution.

Airline leadership from IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air participated in the launch, confirming the start of scheduled departures from Navi Mumbai.

Cultural performances featuring traditional Maharashtrian Lezim (folk dance), Dhol (percussion drums) and Tutari (ceremonial wind instrument) added a strong local flavour, offering visitors a vivid glimpse into Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Farmers, underprivileged families and colleagues with disabilities experienced their first-ever flight through a special chartered aerial tour of Mumbai.

India Post also released a commemorative First Flight Carried Special Cover featuring the NMIA terminal, flown on an IndiGo service to Goa.

Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, said NMIA establishes a resilient multi-airport system for the MMR, boosting capacity, enhancing passenger experience and futureproofing the region's aviation growth.

On the eve of operations, NMIA's skyline came alive with a drone spectacle featuring 1,515 synchronised drones themed Rise of India. The display showcased a 3D lotus, the airport's iconic design, sustainability themes and a soaring aircraft, witnessed by young athletes, NMIA teams and community members together.

"A new gateway has opened. With it, Mumbai and India look ahead with confidence, ready to rise and fly higher," he said. (ANI)

