New York [US], January 31: Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, today announced that it received the coveted 2023 Confluent SI of the Year & Confluent Co-Delivery Partner of the Year for Americas region. The company was honored among a global field of top Confluent partners for demonstrating the ability to implement and drive Confluent adoption and exhibiting strong partnership with Confluent Professional Services, ensuring the success of client engagements.

On winning the awards, Cary Dym, Head of Digital Consulting Alliances at Ness, said. "The move to 'right now' data processing is rapidly transforming our industry, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Confluent as a testament to the great work we are jointly delivering to our clients. Confluent is leading this revolution, and their recent acquisition of Immerok's Flink technology is a significant addition to their portfolio. Ness has years of experience building applications leveraging Apache Flink, and we are excited to help firms unlock new insights from their data in real-time leveraging Confluent's Enterprise-Grade offerings."

Erica Schultz, President, Field Operations at Confluent, said "Confluent and Ness have built a strong partnership that only continues to grow. Leveraging Ness' industry expertise, we jointly engage with clients during the design process to translate their business imperatives into technical solutions. We have also developed an excellent co-delivery model, taking advantage of the expertise of both firms. Ness' ability to engage across lines of business extends the value to our customers of having Confluent as their Central Nervous System."

The Confluent SI Partner of the Year (AMER) award recognizes Confluent SI partners who have delivered outstanding ability to implement and drive Confluent adoption, enabling organizations to easily manage and process real-time data streams.

The Confluent Co-Delivery Partner of the Year (AMER) award recognizes Confluent Professional Services partners who ensure the success of client engagements by leveraging the strengths of both companies.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering is a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. Ness is wholly owned by KKR, one of the leading global investment firms. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion--designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144213/Ness_Blue_Logo.jpg

