Mumbai, February 18: A specialised 12-minute rescue operation involving a doctor and a plumber saved a three-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, on February 10. The child had accidentally wedged his head into a deep aluminum pot while playing, treating the utensil as a "crown." The situation turned critical as the metal became tightly lodged around his neck, causing immediate breathing difficulties and sparking panic among his family.

The incident drew widespread attention after several local clinics reportedly hesitated to intervene, fearing the child might sustain severe lacerations during a removal attempt. The family eventually reached the Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital, where Dr. Minhaz Patel assessed the emergency. Recognising that the removal required mechanical precision rather than standard medical tools, the doctor made the unconventional decision to call in a local plumber, Khalid Shaikh, to assist with the extraction. Lucknow: Dr Ankur Bajaj Successfully Removes Iron Rod From 3-Year-Old Boy’s Head and Shoulder at King George’s Medical University After 20 ft Fall in Uttar Pradesh.

Toddler Rescued After Aluminum Pot Gets Stuck on Head

3-Year-Old With Head Stuck in Aluminum Pot: The Precision Rescue Operation

To ensure the toddler’s safety during the delicate procedure, the rescue team placed a wooden PUC sheet and a wet cloth inside the rim of the pot to serve as a protective barrier between the metal and the child’s skin. Using a high-speed grinder cutter, the plumber carefully sliced through the thick aluminum while the medical staff stabilised the boy to prevent any sudden movements.

The operation required extreme concentration, as the heat from the cutting tool and the vibrations of the grinder posed additional risks to the distressed child. Despite the high-pressure environment, the team successfully cut through the vessel in approximately 12 minutes, freeing the boy without a single scratch. Medical Miracle: Viral Video Shows Woman Doctor Reviving Patient After Heroic 30-Minute CPR.

A Viral Safety Warning

A video of the intense rescue has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise for the doctor’s quick thinking and the plumber's steady hands. While the child was released shortly after the procedure in good health, the incident has served as a stark reminder for parents regarding household safety.

Medical professionals have used the opportunity to advise families against allowing toddlers to play with narrow-necked metal containers. "In such cases, the struggle to pull the object off often increases swelling, making the situation worse," Dr. Patel noted after the successful rescue. He emphasised that seeking professional help immediately is crucial to avoid asphyxiation or permanent injury.

