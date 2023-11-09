SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 9: Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar, the unit led by Namit Vijh, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Hotel Group, recently collaborated with Leamanah a unit led by Anu Singh Bagal Founder & MD, Leamanah, AB Consulting & Brand consultant, the event was Powered by the dynamic Ram Rattan Group a unit lead by Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman. The evening was a celebration of partnerships, business acumen, and the spirit of collaboration, bringing together esteemed personalities and businesses under one roof.

Namit Vijh, a distinguished professional in the hospitality sector, has embarked on a remarkable journey that spans 2 decades, showcasing his unwavering dedication and passion for the industry. With a career trajectory that reflects his commitment to excellence, he continues to leave an indelible mark as the Cluster General Manager at Radisson Hotel Group. The event was not just a gathering; it was an opportunity for entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders to connect, share ideas, and foster meaningful relationships.

Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman of Ram Rattan Group, with ever-increasing development and shrinking space, the desire to adopt a rural lifestyle is at an all-time high. Ram Rattan Group not only offered a solution to this but went a step further to add trust and ultimate luxury in natural settings. The strong leadership of Mr. Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman of Ram Rattan Group, is reflected in the fact that now after almost 4 decades in the business, Ram Rattan Group is still a leading player in farmhouse community & land investment (through Dalmia Ram Rattan). The group's vision now extends to play an important role in our nation's development through new generation land.

Netcon aimed to bridge the gap between businesses and create a platform where professionals could engage in meaningful conversations, explore potential collaborations, and contribute to the growth of each other's ventures. By fostering a spirit of camaraderie, Netcon encouraged attendees to expand their networks, exchange insights, and forge partnerships that could lead to innovative business ventures.

The grand event unfolded at the prestigious Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar, on October 27th, 2023. The venue, renowned for its hospitality and elegance, provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of networking, collaboration, and celebration.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from General Manager Namit Vijh, setting the tone for a night filled with opportunities. Attendees were treated to an enriching panel discussion, and award distribution ceremony where industry experts shared their insights on the future of business and the importance of collaboration in the ever-changing market landscape. The event also featured a live soulful music performance by the talented Wajahat Hasan, adding a touch of artistry to the networking extravaganza.

Netcon By Leamanah was made possible with the generous support of its esteemed partners:

Ramrattan Group

Nutricircle

Flyberry

Zoom Delhi

Romio Technology

Dewars

Walk to Web Media House

Gems Mines

Core N Pure

Solecause

Evocus

Benson Trophies

Navdrishti Times

Tigerlilly

Showcase Events

Wisdom Marketing

Aadiva

PKG Lifestyle

Makeupglam

Arya Organics

TemptIndia

Tycoon Magazine

Managewithcare

Anewyou

Page 3

Art.Ukp

Each partner played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success and we can't thank them enough for their support, showcasing their commitment to collaboration and community building.

Leamanah is a leading name in business networking and corporate awards ceremonies, known for its innovative approach and dedication to creating impactful networking opportunities. With Netcon season 2, Leamanah continues to inspire and empower businesses, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships within the industry.

For Media Contact: - Connect Media Services

Sangeet Kumar (CMS) 9873609862 or sangeet.cms@gmail.com

