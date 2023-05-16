Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): P&G Health, the Health Care division of Procter & Gamble and makers of Neurobion, commemorated the Nerve Health Awareness Week 2023 for the third consecutive year in a row by announcing its 'Ab Feel Karega India' campaign. The campaign has been launched with an intent to raise awareness and maximise conversations about Nerve Health in India especially, the rural and semi-urban areas where there is relatively less awareness about this condition.

Vitamin B1, B6, and B12 play essential roles in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. Vitamin B1 provides energy to the nerves, vitamin B6 helps with signal transmission in nerves, while vitamin B12 helps with neuronal regeneration. To help emphasize on the role of B Vitamins in supporting healthy nerves, a host of on-ground activities are also being planned. It will shed light on the importance of early diagnosis, its impact on quality of life, and how to improve their nerve health through various on-ground interventions such as diagnostic nerve camps to help doctors diagnose nerve health related conditions early on, Nukkad Nataks, Interactive product demos etc. These activities will be held in collaboration with pharmacists, physicians, medical and HCO partner associations.

"As a leader in nerve care, P&G Health has always been committed to educating communities about the effects of Nerve damage on quality of life. As we commemorate the Nerve Health Awareness Week this year, we intend to continue promoting better collective health by encouraging everyone to don the purple ribbon with us. Our campaign "Ab Feel Karega India" is a step ahead in our journey towards sensitizing and encouraging the less informed patients/ consumers in India's rural and semi-urban areas to take steps to mitigate the effects of nerve damage," commented Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India.

"P&G Health has been relentlessly working towards raising awareness around nerve care among the masses through its insightful campaigns. Through "Ab Feel Karega India", we intend to inform the masses how they can improve their nerve health with early diagnosis and treatment. Our extensive online and on-ground interventions are a testament of our collective efforts to encourage and educate the consumers in rural areas to identify symptoms of nerve damage and ensure improved treatment outcomes for them," shared Vijay Pampana, Marketing Director, P&G Health India.

Inspired by symptoms such as numbness and tingling felt by those suffering from Vitamin B deficiency, P&G Health Neurobion's 'Ab Feel Karega India' campaign will be further leveraged through a TVC film accentuating on how those with the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, thus, negatively impacting their quality of life and consequently their emotional wellbeing.

The campaign includes raising further consumer awareness through online and offline activations, Screening camps, Healthcare professionals and Pharmacists Scientific Forums, and activations such as the 'Museum of Touch through a first of its kind Nerve cafe'', which brings to life everyday challenges faced by people suffering from nerve damage and highlight the role of timely diagnoses and treatment.

P&G Health will also be bringing together globally renowned multidisciplinary medical experts in the field of neuropathy with healthcare professionals across Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa region to unveil guidance on effective management of nerve damage.

For more information on attending the 'Demystify Peripheral Neuropathy' forum, please write in to our media contacts, or click here to register for the webinar as a media professional:

https://mymedisage.com/live_event_register/NAW2023?utm_source=FR&utm_medium=M&utm_campaign=W&utm_id=1&utm_content=NAW2023

Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

