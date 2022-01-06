New Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI/SRV): New Gurgaon, one of the fastest-growing cities of the nation, is getting a first of its kind multi-speciality Hospital.

The Silverstreak Multi-Specialty Hospital fulfils every common man's dream of getting best healthcare facilities at affordable rates.

Located in Sector 87, the heart of Gurgaon, Silverstreak Multi-specialty Hospital adopts a Patient First Approach. The patients will be receiving continuous expert attention and treatment that matches the international standards. The Hospital shares an eminent piece of infrastructure, home to 250 indoor beds and A-Grade medical equipment. Moreover, the Hospital also houses different well-equipped laboratories and diagnostic centres that assist the medical staff in treatment.

SilverStreak Multispeciality Hospital offers consultations, surgery, daycare services & 24 hours Emergency Response. Highly experienced doctors in specialities like Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Pediatrics& Neonatology, Orthopaedics, Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Radiology, Pathology, Pulmonology, Dental Surgery & Neurology are part of the team.

Silver Streak multi-speciality hospital in New Gurgaon is ready for combating Covid-19 with fully functional Radiology & Labs, dedicated Covid beds, ventilators, and equipped I.C.U.s. The hospital team is 100% fully vaccinated, and they follow recommended precautions within Hospital as well as outside; also, they are daily checked for any signs/symptoms of infection.

The organization is soon planning to start a cerebral palsy centre for the benefit of patients in need. The organization is already running a Welfare Society for Neurological Patients and organizing free camps every month last Sunday since 1998.

From starting out as a vision of one man's dream to the reality of revolutionizing the health care industry, Silverstreak Multi-specialty Hospital is proud to be one of the flag bearers of this paradigm shift to - clinical excellence, patient-centricity and ethical practices.

The founder & dreamer of this project, Dr V.K. Gupta, established V.K. Neurocare& Trauma Research Hospital- the first Hospital in Haryana to have facilities for Endoscopic Brain & Spine surgery in Jan 1997. Dr V.K. Gupta is an expert neurosurgeon trained at P.G.I., Chandigarh. By starting off the V.K. Neurocare& Trauma Research Hospital, a gap of non-availability of a neurosurgeon in the town- Hisar was filled. Dr Gupta aims to commit the same dedication in providing a similar revolution in the Delhi N.C.R. region.

Mamta Gupta, Managing Director of Silverstreak Multi-specialty Hospital said, "With us, you have a resolute team of highly qualified medical professionals serving beside you. Equipped with carefully chosen medical accessories and machinery, Silverstreak Multi-specialty Hospital guarantees unmatchable healthcare facilities and all the essential services associated with your treatment at a highly affordable cost.

The hospital focuses on individual care to deliver the best results. With 360-degree care, patients experience the concept of Total Quality Management. The consultants and Nursing staff are not only just experts in their speciality, but they are also driven by the vision of quality and commitment in giving individual attention to their patients.

Residents of the New Gurgaon area are elated with the opening of a multi-specialty hospital nearby with at par service standards of the main Gurgaon area. A few residents quoted that they feel safe for their family members as World-Class daily care & emergency care is available nearby.

V. K. Neurocare&Silverstreak Multi-specialty Hospital has an association with many renowned organizations for the upliftment of society. Association with the "Welfare Society for the Neurological Patient" has so far provided free consultation, diagnosis and concessional medical aid to patients, since 1997, under the able guidance of Lion H.R. Narang & Lion Dr V. K. Gupta. The founder of the Hospital, Dr V.K. Gupta has also got the "Man of Achievement Award" in1999 and Rashtriya Saman Puraskar by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon'ble Ex Union Minister for Power, on 13th July 2001. He is an expert Neurosurgeon from P.G.I., Chandigarh, has visited many places in and out India to participate in medical conference life Australia, U.K., Jaipur, Chandigarh, Allahabad, Bangalore, Madras, etc

Currently, the Hospital is running various inaugural offers like (conditions applied):

* Free Registration.

* 30% OFF on O.P.D. Consultation.

* 25% OFF on Cash Surgical Packages.

* 20% OFF on investigations.

* 10% OFF on Lab & Pharmacy.

* Family physician consultation at Rs100 only.

To Book an appointment call +91-9910520522, +91-124-432-4444

To know more visit: https://silverstreakhospital.com/

