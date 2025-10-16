Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): In a media environment increasingly challenged by misinformation and eroding public trust, a new digital initiative from Mumbai is seeking to combine technology and transparency to reshape business journalism in India.

Nex News Network, launched in 2023 under the Shivaksh Media Group, describes itself as a blockchain-integrated and AI-powered business news platform. The company says it aims to restore credibility in digital news through verified and tamper-proof reporting.

A Technology-Driven Model

According to company information, Nex News Network functions as a hybrid content-technology platform that integrates blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Web3 architecture to ensure editorial accountability.

Each published article, the company says, carries an authenticated digital signature that records the source, author, and timestamp. Once stored, the information cannot be edited without generating a traceable record, a measure designed to prevent manipulation or unauthorized changes. Nex News officials describe this model as an effort to make journalism "transparent by design."

Founder and media entrepreneur Aakash Jugraj stated that the platform was conceived after studying the growing decline in public confidence toward mainstream journalism. "In a world overwhelmed by noise, it's truth that must be amplified," he said.

Responding to a Trust Deficit

Industry observers note that India's digital news space has expanded rapidly, with over 400 online outlets competing for attention. According to company information, Nex News intends to address this environment by emphasizing verification rather than speed. Its editorial operations include automated fact-checking using AI tools, which cross-verify data and images in real time before publication.

A Focus on Business and Policy

The company reports that its editorial structure is divided into 51 dedicated content units, covering over 450 traditional and emerging sectors. These range from finance and manufacturing to space technology, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. This specialized approach, the company claims, helps retain subject depth that has diminished in broader mainstream networks.

Nex News officials said the platform's coverage focuses on business, innovation, and policy, areas they believe are essential for India's future economy. The network produces content in English, Hindi, and multiple regional languages to reach both Tier-1 and Tier-2 audiences.

Technology Meets Storytelling

According to company information, the Nex News system uses blockchain for data authentication and AI for content curation, ensuring that users receive sector-relevant updates tailored to their professional and geographic profile.

This integration, the company says, helps create what it calls "intelligent journalism", combining human editorial judgment with machine-based accuracy.Editorial Programs and Formats The platform features multiple thematic programs designed to capture diverse aspects of India's business and governance landscape.

Key editorial formats include:

1. Sagag Bharat, highlighting public servants and administrators.2. Your Story, featuring entrepreneurs and changemakers.3. Success Story, profiling emerging and established businesses.3. Real Talk, gathering citizen perspectives from across regions.4. Nex Directory, functioning as a verified business registry.5. Documentary Series and Nex Magazine, offering in-depth features and analyses.

According to company officials, each of these programs follows an editorial policy that prioritizes verification and factual integrity before publication.

Network and Reach

As per company data, Nex News Network currently records over 7 million monthly impressions and collaborates with more than 47,000 media affiliates across India and overseas. Its distribution extends through mobile applications, OTT platforms, and immersive 3D spaces, allowing real-time participation in virtual conferences and newsrooms.

The parent organization, Shivaksh Media Group, operates 21 media divisions and maintains associate offices in Dubai, California, Malaysia, Chennai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. According to the company, this structure supports Nex News's global content partnerships and technological deployment.

A Global Experiment in Decentralized Journalism

Media analysts view Nex News as part of a growing international movement experimenting with blockchain-based newsrooms and decentralized content systems. While such approaches are still at an early stage, experts suggest they could contribute to greater accountability and transparency in public information.According to company representatives, Nex News aims to align emerging technologies with ethical journalism practices. The model, they say, is designed not to replace editorial values but to reinforce them through verifiable data structures.

A New Phase for Business Media

The rise of Nex News coincides with a transitional moment for traditional business journalism, as legacy networks adjust to changing consumption patterns. By prioritizing verification over immediacy and credibility over reach, the platform positions itself as an alternative model in India's digital media ecosystem.

As the company continues to expand, its approach raises broader questions for the industry: can technology re-establish trust in journalism without replacing its human core? (ANI)

