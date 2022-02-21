New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): Nexpact Ltd., an FII, purchased 2,55 000 shares through bulk deal on BSE at a price of Rs. 52.70 in BSE listed ARC Finance Ltd, (BSE: 540135) a NBFC, Non Deposit taking Non Banking Finance Company engaged primarily in the business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities.

The company had earlier informed the BSE that in its board meet, it had approved a proposal for subdivision of equity shares of Rs.10 each to Re.1 each.

The Company has been able to give the significant upward performance in terms of Sales, Profitability from the last five years. The financial parameters of the company are the indicators of its performance, and the company has been able to outshine and stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.

Finance company offers loans in various segments, including small and large scale industries, for affordable rates. The company is also offering Microfinance loans in different sectors.

The company offers loans to the customers for their business expansions and widely operates on a vast scale in financing and rendering financial services to their customers. The company operates from branches in urban, semi-urban & rural areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Eastern India, etc., with offices, direct selling agents and business partners.

ARC has a strong Loan book, which it is planning to increase.

As per a recent survey, Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) continue to grow in the personal loan (PL) segment in volume terms, doubling their market share in the last two years. Also, this helps in expanding their borrower base rapidly and provides cross-sell opportunities for other financial products & services.

With the Budget laying thrust on infra related sector, ARC can benefit as its loan and financing to the infra sector may improve substantially.

