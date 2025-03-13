PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS) proudly announces the winners of the 6th edition of the AIS Design Olympiad (ADO 6.0), a premier architectural design competition that has established itself as a benchmark for industry-academia collaboration in India. The grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, where the top 8 finalists' teams presented their innovative design solutions before an esteemed jury panel, industry leaders, and academicians.

Conceptualized by Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS), India's leading integrated glass and windows Solutions Company and a leader in automotive and value-added architectural glass, AIS Design Olympiad is a platform designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world industry application. By encouraging architectural students to explore new materials, construction techniques, and sustainable design solutions, ADO continues to shape the future of architectural innovation.

The grand finale was graced by Chief Guest Prof. Rajan Rawal, Senior Advisor at the Centre for Advanced Research in Building Science and Energy (CARBSE) at CEPT University.

Keynote speakers included Mr. Mahesh Arumugam, Regional Director at Meinhardt Facade Technology, an expert in high-performance building facades and cutting-edge construction technologies and Mr. Ashu Gupta, Founder & Principal Consultant at Design2Occupancy, a leading figure in the field of building energy efficiency and sustainable solutions.

The national jury panel comprised some of the country's most distinguished architects, including, Ar. Karl Wadia from Ar. Hafeez Contractor, Mumbai, Ar. Paul Moses from RSP Design Consultants India P Ltd, Bangalore, Ar. Reza Kabul from ARK Reza Kabul Architects, Mumbai, Ar. Sonali Bhagwati from Design Plus Architecture , Delhi, Ar. Avinash Nawathe, ANA Associates, Pune, Ar. Vivek Bhole from Vivek Bhole Architects Pvt Ltd, Mumbai and Ar. J P Agrawal from Agrawal and Agrawal, Kolkata

After a rigorous evaluation, the winners of ADO 6.0 were announced:

- Winner: Sir J.J. College of Architecture, Mumbai

- 1st Runner-Up: SMEF's Brick School of Architecture, Pune

- 2nd Runner-Up: PSG Institute of Architecture and Planning, Coimbatore

- Special Recognition: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

The winners, along with regional finalists, were awarded cash prizes, certificates, and trophies from AIS.

Speaking about AIS Design Olympiad 6.0, Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO, Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business, CMO - AIS, said, "ADO 6.0 showcased remarkable talent, bold and innovative designs and sustainability in architecture. Tasked with conceptualizing India's first Energy Museum, participants pushed the boundaries of design to create inspiring, future-ready solutions. The rigorous selection process spanned five regional rounds before culminating in the national finale. We deeply appreciate our esteemed jury for their expertise and dedication. Congratulations to all participants, and we look forward to an even more impactful ADO 7.0."

With another successful edition concluded, AIS Design Olympiad continues to serve as a stepping stone for the next generation of architects, providing them with the knowledge, exposure, and industry connections needed to create transformative designs for the built environment.

