Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US], March 17: Today, Nexteer Automotive announced a Rear-Wheel Steering (RWS) system engineered for cost-effectiveness, lightweighting, durability and seamless integration. Nexteer's RWS is also optimized for enhanced maneuverability, stability, safety and performance - delivering a superior driving experience especially when steering heavier vehicles with long wheelbases such as trucks, SUVs and EVs.

The company earned two RWS contracts with a leading Chinese OEM and expects to start production in 2026.

ABOUT RWS - MANEUVERABILITY, STABILITY & SAFETY

Nexteer's new RWS allows the rear wheels to turn up to 12 degrees in coordination with the front wheels, optimizing handling at both low and high speeds.

At lower speeds, RWS reduces the turning radius for potentially challenging maneuvers, such as parking in tight spots, parallel parking, backup events and hitching. RWS also improves vehicle nimbleness during tight cornering and overall city driving.

At higher speeds, RWS enhances chassis responsiveness, vehicle stability and safety by improving control during sudden lane changes or evasive maneuvers. It also enhances driver comfort and reduces fatigue especially while towing and trailering.

ABOUT NEXTEER'S APPROACH

Nexteer strategically designed its RWS to solve industry challenges and leverage its existing technology leadership and building blocks. Following are key highlights:

* Cost-Effective & Lightweight: Nexteer's RWS design prioritizes cost-effectiveness and lightweighting design principles, enabling OEMs to quickly adopt RWS into vehicle platforms with minimal impact on fuel efficiency or EV range.

* Reuse & Integration: Also tied to cost-effectiveness, Nexteer's approach offers component and manufacturing process reuse with its industry-leading Rack-assist Electric Power Steering (REPS) systems, as well as easy integration with all vehicle types and potential to simplify rear axle designs.

- In Steer-by-Wire (SbW) vehicles, RWS may offer additional synergies as RWS could serve as an additional redundancy layer to meet safety requirements.

* Durable & Reliable: Nexteer's anti-rotation design minimizes friction, enhances strength and supports long-term reliability.

* Proven & Pioneering: During RWS development, Nexteer pulled from its industry-leading REPS, award-winning SbW, software and vehicle integration expertise, as well as its legacy as a pioneer of RWS-for-mass-production in the early 2000s for GM truck applications (Quadrasteer).

* Synergies & Compounding Benefits: For longer wheelbases/heavier loads, OEMs can combine RWS with Nexteer's other steering/driveline solutions to compound driver benefits. Nexteer is globally renowned for motion control tailored for larger/heavier vehicle segments.

"Nexteer's approach to Rear-Wheel Steering delivers a cost-effective, lightweight and easy-to-integrate solution for OEMs so they can differentiate their drivers' experiences with enhanced maneuverability, stability and comfort across all vehicle types. RWS addresses a convergence of many trends including the growing demand for trucks and SUVs, varying shifts to EVs and growing cities with challenges of urban driving. We're always anticipating market needs and innovating the next motion control solution to make future mobility safer, greener and more exciting," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive.

Milavec added that while the team is excited to announce RWS, they are already innovating next-generation enhancements and looking forward to a future announcement. Nexteer will publicly debut RWS in their exhibit at the 2025 Auto Shanghai event April 23-May 2, 2025.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

