New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Dancing her way through life and imparting the hidden wisdom she has gathered, Nicky Burke stands out from the crowd with her charismatic personality and unique percipience. She is an International Bestselling Author of the co-author book "The Sacred Dance," and is welcomed as an expert speaker at Universities and pioneering podcasts including her recent episode "The Parallels Between Dancing And Intuitive Coaching" available on Spotify. As a Creatrix for the past 10 years Nicky's roles include being an artist, choreographer/movement director, creative director and intuitive coach to artists and souls worldwide who are choosing to live a life they love.

Born and bought up in Nuneaton, England, Nicky at the age of 4 quickly gravitated towards dancing as it gave her utmost happiness. Her creative side was unleashed and it has since weaved magic into her life. With a public education, she spent her evenings in dance class and the weekends competing, with the encouragement provided by her family and friends. In London, she completed her BA Hons in Dance Theatre and took her passion to the stage and screen.

In 2017, she felt that sacrificing on her health and finances became too cumbersome, she decided to change her life for the better and found spiritual wisdom and clarity with the medium of books, intuitive tools and shifted her focus from external success to internal acceptance. Now she states "Each morning I have rituals, where I 'meet self' first. When I do this I decide to make myself and a higher love the priority of my day - from this place I tune into my heart's vision and take inspired action"

Being a freelancer had its own share of difficulties which she handled with great confidence as she balanced between clients, creativity, her personal life and seeking adventures. With the tools, she has gathered Nicky perceives contrasting experiences as an opportunity for divine expansion. She says, "I practice telling myself 'I'm always learning, always expanding' and most importantly 'I never get it wrong'."

She describes her passion as "A continued desire to be the highest version of myself, whatever she looks like, feels like, enjoys, dislikes, I choose to step into the fullness of me as I continue to evolve through all stages of my life. This passion for LIFE keeps me growing, internally stretching and deeply rooted in my heart. Accepting that the past does not define us instead, remembering that our true strength is held in our heart's vision of ourselves. This knowing keeps my life juicy, exciting and open to the unknown!"

Being a woman leader, her most challenging barrier was 'Saying yes to her own success', since she has spent her life transitioning from one stage to the next with no external boss, she decided that 'she was enough'. Whenever external forces tried to put her down and deter her from her route, she always listened to her inner voice and believed in herself.

She shares some techniques that women can adopt in order to achieve a more prominent role in their organisation. She highlights, "'Know thyself' is the key to being a predominant creator in all areas of your life, when you understand your values, your vision, your own inner richness and guidance you are like a tree deeply rooted in the ground. This stability allows us to be receptive of new opportunities, ideas and relationships."

Nicky spends her free time as an avid reader, and enjoys books from all genres which she feels uncovers parts of the self that one often hides from. As an adventure seeker she loves to travel the world and has even climbed Kilimanjaro; today Nicky commits to climbing mountains both internally and externally for her own expansion into unconditional love. To know more about Nicky, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

