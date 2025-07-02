BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 2: NIIT Limited, India's leading talent development corporation, today announced the third edition of the Digital Architect Conclave (DAC) 2025, organized by StackRoute, its digital transformation talent skilling venture. The full-day summit will be held on July 18, 2025, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangalore, bringing together top architects across every layer of the stack-- from software and applications to data, infrastructure, and enterprise portfolios, digital transformation leaders, and tech visionaries to shape the evolving discipline of digital architecture.

As businesses globally accelerate their digital journeys, the demand for competent and capable Digital Architects (DAs) - professionals who can design resilient, intelligent, and scalable technology systems - is rising across industries. A recent NASSCOM-McKinsey report highlights that India's demand for deep tech roles is projected to grow 3X by 2027, led by AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and architecture capabilities. Globally, enterprise architecture is increasingly being recognized as a key lever for innovation, agility, and impact across industries.

Digital Architecture is a rapidly growing area of specialization core to the longevity, sustenance and growth of enterprises in an increasingly digital era. The current academic and training establishments for grooming DAs globally is still at a nascent stage. With its focus on building digital transformation workforce, StackRoute has taken the lead in conceptualizing the DAC to fast-track knowledge exchange and peer learning to build a community of Digital Architects across India, especially amid the rise of India as a GCC hub.

Now in its third year, the Digital Architect Conclave has evolved into a definitive, peer-driven platform for enterprise architects, engineering heads, and technology strategists. This year's theme - "Architecting for Emergence: Agility, Intelligence, and Impact" - reflects the need to design for continuous change, enabling enterprises to stay adaptive in an era marked by AI acceleration, hyper-personalization, and ecosystem-led innovation.

The speaker lineup includes a blend of digital public infrastructure pioneers and industry leaders such as:

* Pramod Varma, Co-Creator of the BECKN Protocol & Former Chief Architect of Aadhaar and UPI

* Dr. Hari Bhaskar, Engineering Leader, Google Cloud/Gemini Assist

* Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer, TCS

* Shankar Radhakrishnan, Partner - Data Engineering, Tiger Analytics

* Alaguraja Narayanan, Senior Director - Cognizant

* Nishith Pathak, Global Lead - Architecture & Innovation, DXC Technology

* Vinod Neelanath, Chief Product Officer - UST SmartOps

Complete agenda for the conclave can be accessed here.

"NIIT has consistently shaped India's technology talent across every era - from the birth of IT services to the rise of data science and now, AI-led architectures," said Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Ltd. "With the third edition of DAC, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing next-gen tech leaders who can design for emergence, resilience, and transformation. The world is looking at India to provide tomorrow's tech leaders and innovators and we are ready to create India's global talent pipeline."

"As digital ecosystems grow more complex and dynamic, architects' role is evolving and is pivotal to the strategic change. This is the era of cross-functional architecture--where no single role is isolated, and impact comes from collaboration, co-design, and convergence. The third edition of DAC offers a much-needed space for architects and technology leaders to share their journeys, discuss hard trade-offs, and sharpen the capabilities needed to design for scale, resilience, and adaptability in the age of AI," added Dr. Yogesh Kumar Bhatt, EVP and Business Head, StackRoute, NIIT Limited.

