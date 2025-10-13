SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: In a significant move towards accelerating sustainable mobility in India, Nikol EV, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced plans to expand its charging infrastructure for electric small commercial vehicles (SCVs), for making charging of e-Commercial Vehicles more accessible, convenient, and scalable for a broader customer base.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and leading provider of e-mobility solutions, to install 1,000 new public charging stations across Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Panaji, Indore, & Bhopal. These facilities will be strategically located at major logistics hubs to support fleet operators in enhancing operational efficiency and unlocking greater earning potential.

This initiative complements Tata Motors' strong commitment to electrifying its commercial vehicle portfolio, with a focus on delivering innovative, zero-emission transport solutions that meet the evolving needs of urban logistics and last-mile delivery.

Arjun D Pawar, Founder of Nikol EV commented on the partnership "We are proud to collaborate with Tata Motors in driving the adoption of electric small commercial vehicles across India. This partnership marks a pivotal step in building a robust and accessible charging ecosystem that empowers businesses to transition to cleaner mobility solutions. Our goal is to make EV charging seamless, reliable, and scalable for commercial fleets."

The new charging stations will be equipped with fast-charging capabilities and integrated digital solutions to ensure ease of access and efficient energy management for users. The initiative aligns with India's broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility, especially in the commercial transport sector.

Building India's Commercial EV Backbone:

India's commercial EV market is projected to grow at over 70% CAGR through 2030, driven by the surge in last-mile delivery, e-commerce logistics, and urban transportation. According to NITI Aayog, over 80% of India's goods movement is through small commercial vehicles, presenting a massive opportunity for charging network expansion.

