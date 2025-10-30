HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 30: In a move that bridges logistics intelligence with eCommerce innovation, NimbusPost, a leading shipping and fulfillment solution, announced the launch of Nimbus Checkout, a next-generation checkout platform designed to help Shopify brands reduce drop-offs, cut COD losses, and convert more customers - faster.

Leveraging India's largest shopper network of over 40 crore+ verified profiles, Nimbus Checkout enables instant address pre-fill, minimizing drop-offs and delivery errors. Shopify's merchants stand to benefit from Smart COD Control, allowing them to set dynamic rules by SKU, region, or customer profile to block or charge high-risk cash-on-delivery orders - effectively safeguarding profit margins and can go live within minutes with technical support. Unlike traditional tools, Nimbus Checkout operates on a one-of-its-kind pay-per-prefill model, ensuring brands pay only for successful address pre-fills - an innovative, performance-linked pricing ideal for growth-stage D2C businesses.

India's booming D2C market has over 1.5 lakh active brands, but checkout friction remains a silent revenue killer - with over 30% of online carts abandoned before purchase. Nimbus Checkout directly addresses this challenge by pre-filling shopper details enabling lightening fast checkouts while maintaining accuracy and trust.

"In today's eCommerce ecosystem, brands invest heavily to bring traffic to their store - but lose buyers at the final step. Nimbus Checkout is built to change that," said Irwin Anand, CEO of NimbusPost. "By combining our logistics data strength with intelligent checkout design, we're helping brands drive higher conversions, reduce RTOs, and deliver a seamless, branded buying experience."

Designed for India's D2C Growth Story

Nimbus Checkout has been built keeping the realities of India's eCommerce ecosystem in mind - COD-heavy orders, fragmented address data, and the need for speed. With this new feature it aims to provide Shopify's customers a plug-and-play checkout layer that not only simplifies the buyer experience but also provides deep insights into checkout performance.

"This launch marks NimbusPost's expansion beyond logistics into the broader eCommerce enablement space," added Anand. "We're leveraging our experience of handling over 150 million shipments and powering 750 million+ transactions to now optimize the digital front-end experience for merchants."

Nimbus Checkout's Custom Discounting Engine empowers brands to create cart-level offers, prepaid discounts, and free shipping incentives that boost average order value. With seamless payment integrations customers enjoy flexibility and convenience at checkout. A transparent analytics dashboard provides actionable insights into drop-offs, conversions, and pre-fill success, helping merchants optimize continuously.

About NimbusPost

NimbusPost is a leading eCommerce enabler for India's new-age online businesses. Offering easy-to-use and scalable logistics and fulfillment solutions, NimbusPost is building an all-in-one tech & service stack for the entire value chain - from acquisition and conversion, to post-purchase engagement and retention.

The company has partnerships with India's leading logistics companies including DTDC, Blue Dart, Delhivery, XpressBees, Shadowfax, Ekart and others. Founded in 2019, NimbusPost leverages technology, data and AI to deliver insights to D2C brands and product owners to make right choices which further helps deliver superior customer experience.

