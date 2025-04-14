New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Japanese engineering consultancy Nippon Koei is making a significant global impact, with a standout contribution in India.

Guided by its principles of "Dialogue with the Earth" and "Dialogue with Cultural Development," the company is helping shape India's modern infrastructure landscape.

Established as Japan's oldest independent engineering consultancy, Nippon Koei has completed over 5,500 infrastructure projects in 160 countries, with India emerging as one of its most vital markets.

The company's presence in India spans multiple sectors -- from transportation to urban development and environmental protection -- under the dynamic leadership of Katsuya Fukasaku, Managing Director of Nippon Koei India.

"Our mission is to support India's dynamic transformation while maintaining harmony with its people, society, and the earth," said MD Fukasaku.

In the transportation sector, Nippon Koei has been actively involved in major projects such as the Mumbai-Delhi high-speed rail corridor (Shinkansen project), metro systems, highways, and cargo rail infrastructure.

The company is responsible for the design and management of many of these projects, bringing Japanese expertise to India's evolving mobility needs.

Beyond transportation, Nippon Koei is contributing to social infrastructure development, including the provision of water supply and sewerage systems, afforestation initiatives, and the construction of healthcare facilities. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of life across Indian communities.

As India's income levels rise, MD Fukasaku emphasised the growing importance of protecting lives and property, highlighting the role of resilient infrastructure in ensuring long-term sustainability.

MD Fukasaku shared his experiences in the northeastern state of Sikkim, where Nippon Koei applied its expertise in road protection and slope stabilisation--an area the company has already worked extensively on in Nepal.

The project in Sikkim, initiated upon the request of the local administration, underscores the importance of building infrastructure in accordance with geological features.

"We must never build on inappropriate ground. Every construction must be guided by an understanding of the Earth's 3.8 billion years of history," he stated.

Another landmark project is the proposed Olympic stadium in Gujarat, which is envisioned to host the 2036 Olympic Games. This reflects Nippon Koei's expanding vision beyond engineering -- into the realm of sports and international cultural engagement.

India accounts for 30-35 percent of Nippon Koei's overseas sales, making it one of the company's most critical international markets.

Fukasaku noted the astonishing pace of mobile service expansion and digital commerce growth, which has exceeded expectations and opened new avenues for integrated infrastructure development.

With India's rapid progress, there is speculation that Nippon Koei may consider relocating its global headquarters from Japan to India -- a symbolic shift that would underscore the country's growing importance in the global economic and technological landscape.

"We see our role not just as engineers, but as partners in India's transformation -- through continuous dialogue with the Earth, with society, and with people's lives," concluded MD Fukasaku. (ANI)

