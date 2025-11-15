PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, NIS Management Limited has announced its Unaudited H1 FY26 Financial Results.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: MBBS Student of Al-Falah University Arrested From West Bengal's Dalkhola in Connection With Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1FY26

Also Read | What Is Kyvex? Indian Billionaire Pearl Kapur Launches AI-Powered Answer Engine To Rival OpenAI ChatGPT and Perplexity.

* Total Income of ₹ 214.89 Cr, YoY growth of 6.80%

* EBITDA of ₹ 16.73 Cr, YoY growth of 11.31%

* EBITDA Margin of 7.79%, YoY growth of 32 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 10.22 Cr, YoY growth of 12.57%

* PAT Margin of 4.76%, YoY growth of 24 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 6.42, YoY growth of 6.12%

Key Standalone Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 204.69 Cr, YoY growth of 8.36%

* EBITDA of ₹ 13.95 Cr, YoY growth of 28.87%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.81%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 9.121 Cr, YoY growth of 40.07%

* PAT Margin of 4.46%, YoY growth of 101 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 5.73, YoY growth of 32.03%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 FY26, supported by steady revenue growth and a meaningful improvement in profitability. The rise in EBITDA and net profit reflects our continued focus on operational discipline, cost efficiency, and enhancing our service mix across security, facility management, and electronic security solutions.

As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our integrated services platform through technology adoption, higher-value offerings, and consistent service quality. Our focus continues to be sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

We will also continue to prioritise workforce development, process automation, and stronger governance practices to ensure superior service delivery across our pan-India operations. These efforts will support our long-term strategy and help us build a more scalable and resilient organisation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)