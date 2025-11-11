VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: In a move that underscores its deepening commitment to India's economic growth and professional development landscape, Blue Ocean Corporation, the world No.1 in supply chain consulting and training, headquartered in London, has announced the appointment of Mr. Pushpinder S. Puniha, Chairperson of the Consultative Group on Tax Policy at the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Puniha's association with Blue Ocean comes at a time when India's economy is undergoing structural transformation, with tax reforms, supply chain modernization, and policy-driven growth at the core of its development agenda. His extensive experience in fiscal management and governance will provide Blue Ocean with unique insights to align its consulting, training, and capacity-building initiatives with India's national priorities. This collaboration also reinforces Blue Ocean's strategic expansion in India, where the organization is committed to strengthening the country's supply chain ecosystem, building skilled talent, and supporting its vision of becoming a global center for trade and logistics.

"Having worked with Mr. Puniha earlier at the BCCI, I know the value he brings through his expertise and professionalism. It is a privilege to work with him again at Blue Ocean, where his presence on the Advisory Board will help us drive our future growth and impact." said Sourav Ganguly, Member of Board at Blue Ocean Corporation.

Blue Ocean Corporation's decision to bring on board a senior policy leader from NITI Aayog signals a bridge between policy formulation and professional practice. By integrating thought leadership from India's apex policy think tank, the corporation aims to ensure its offerings remain relevant, future-oriented, and supportive of the government's economic vision, including initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India.

Mr. Puniha expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Advisory Board, noting:

"At Blue Ocean, I see a strong commitment to aligning global expertise with India's economic priorities. Together, we will drive initiatives that build skilled talent and strengthen India's position as a global supply chain hub."

Already closely associated with Blue Ocean, Mr. Puniha represented the organization at its flagship International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) held recently in New Delhi. His active participation at the event reflected his alignment with Blue Ocean's mission to bridge global best practices with India's aspirations for inclusive and sustainable growth.

"India is positioning itself as the world's supply chain hub. Mr. Puniha's expertise will strengthen our India strategy and make our initiatives more impactful." said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

Blue Ocean Corporation, an Indian-owned multinational conglomerate, recognized as the world No.1 in supply chain training and consulting, is now significantly expanding its presence in India. With offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kochi, the organization has announced its addition of offices in Tier 1 and 2 cities across the country. The appointment of Mr. Puniha as the advisory board member is expected to further strengthen this trajectory, reinforcing Blue Ocean's role as a trusted partner in India's journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global talent hub.

