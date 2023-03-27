New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has launched cutting-edge programmes on Public Policy to cater to the demand for professionals specialised in public policy and public management from Global Consulting firms, Political Advisory firms, Infrastructure firms, Analytics firms, Think Tanks, and Media.

NITI has designed top Public Policy courses like BA Economics and Public Policy, MA Public Policy, and MBA Public Policy & Leadership. Each of these courses are carefully structured to provide student economists with the tools required to shape economic policies.

The BA in Economics and Public Policy comes with the essence of liberal arts and provides perspectives on a broad range of subjects like environment, creative writing, business law, and IT applications apart from providing a strong background in economics. It provides extensive exposure to development programmes and public service delivery techniques, as well as entails interactions with policymakers, senior bureaucrats, international and national experts, along with several other field experts.

The MA in Public Policy has been designed to inculcate skills in policy analysis and research, policy advisory, and teaching and writing. The students will also delve into quantitative skills and IT applications in Analytics and Big Data.

The two-year MBA programme in Public Policy and Leadership is one of the best offered in Bangalore. It builds on the core courses of management, while providing specialisation in policy making, policy consulting, leadership, communication and analytics. Public systems increasingly use developing technology in a significant way and this programme will refine skills in Big Data, analytics, and AI with reference to policy making and programme management.

The Government's ambitious plan for Amrit Kaal and the USD 10 T economy will open up immense opportunities to work with the public system, but from the corporate sector. NITI - School of Public Policy and Leadership provides few of the best Public Policy courses in Bangalore by ensuring the students will have significant engagement with corporates through the programmes offered.

"The courses are offered by faculty who are research scholars from leading national institutes like IIM, IIT etc. in India. The programmes are market-oriented and have been designed to build professionals who can undertake management and consulting roles in programme management and policy consulting with public systems." says Prof. G Ramesh, Program Director, NITI - School of Public Policy and Leadership, Jain University.

