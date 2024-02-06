New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In a development aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned Rs 626.92 crore for the construction of package-1 of the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, announcing the allocation in a social media post on X, Nitin Gadkari emphasized the project's importance in facilitating seamless and secure traffic flow in the region.

Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) posted on X, "Union Minister @nitin_gadkarisanctions Rs 626.92 crore for the construction of package-1, encompassing the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh This 35 km project, executed on EPC mode in the Kurung Kumey district, aims to ensure seamless and secure traffic flow. Significantly, it establishes year-round connectivity for villages in the region, catalyzing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district."

The 35-kilometer project, executed on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, will be implemented in the Kurung Kumey district.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the minister underscored its role in establishing year-round connectivity for villages in the region.

By linking remote areas to the national highway network, the project is poised to catalyze socio-economic development in the hilly terrain of the district, he added.

The Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 holds strategic importance, serving as a vital artery for transportation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The infusion of funds for its development underscores the government's commitment to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the northeastern region, thereby unlocking its immense potential for growth and development.

The project aligns with the government's broader vision of enhancing connectivity, fostering economic development, and ensuring inclusive growth across all regions of the country.

With this allocation, Nitin Gadkari reaffirms the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' unwavering dedication to expediting infrastructure development and improving accessibility in the remote corners of the nation. (ANI)

