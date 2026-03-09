VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: In a heartfelt celebration of family, memories, and music, Nitin Malhotra unveiled his emotional music video "Tu Jo Hai" on the occasion of his son Kriyansh Malhotra's birthday at the grand Maharaja Palace in Rohtak on March 7, 2026. The evening brought together family members, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the special day while also witnessing the touching release of a music album dedicated to the memory of Nitin Malhotra's late father.

The music video holds deep personal significance for Nitin Malhotra. Created as a tribute to his father who passed away a few years ago, the song reflects love, remembrance, and the everlasting bond between generations. By releasing the album on his son's birthday, Malhotra created a powerful emotional moment that connected the past, present, and future of his family, making the celebration even more meaningful.

Shot at the elegant Mulberry Mansion, the music video features visually rich frames and a cinematic atmosphere that enhances the emotional storytelling of the song. The luxurious setting and carefully crafted visuals bring depth and warmth to the narrative, capturing moments of reflection, nostalgia, and gratitude.

Speaking about the project, Nitin Malhotra shared that "Tu Jo Hai" is much more than a music video for him. It is a heartfelt tribute and a way of keeping his father's memories alive. "My father's presence and values continue to guide me in life. Through this song, I wanted to honor his legacy. Releasing it on my son Kriyansh's birthday symbolizes how love and memories pass from one generation to the next," he said.

The song combines soulful music, emotional lyrics, and evocative visuals to create a deeply moving experience. The narrative of the video celebrates family bonds and highlights how the influence of loved ones continues to shape our lives even after they are gone.

Adding a powerful emotional layer to the project, the music video concludes with a meaningful message: "This is not an end, it's a new beginning." The note perfectly captures the spirit of the tribute--reminding viewers that while loved ones may leave, their memories, lessons, and love continue to inspire new beginnings.

The grand celebration at Maharaja Palace turned into an unforgettable evening filled with music, emotion, and joy. Guests present at the event appreciated the heartfelt tribute and applauded the meaningful concept behind the song.

The music video "Tu Jo Hai" features vocals by Naman Shrivastava and is directed by Rohan Malik, with Hardik Bansal serving as the Creative Director and Jaspreet Singh as the Producer. The music video is produced by Monday Morning Filmz and CocooCraft Productions. Together, the team helped bring Nitin Malhotra's heartfelt vision to life through a visually compelling and emotionally resonant music video.

With its emotional theme and powerful message, "Tu Jo Hai" stands as a beautiful reminder that love, memories, and family connections transcend time and generations.

