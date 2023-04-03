Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIVEA India has secured the coveted title of India's No. 1 Trusted Skin Care Brand according to research conducted by TRA - a premier brand intelligence and data insights firm. Emerging as the winner for the third time in a row, the victory reinforces the company's commitment to trust, care and quality.

The Brand Trust Report 2023, which represents the views of consumers and influencers across 16 Indian cities, ranked NIVEA India at the No:1 position. This accolade is a testament to the brand's consistent efforts to provide consumers with products of the highest quality and its dedication to building enduring relationships with consumers and shoppers based on trust. With this recognition, NIVEA India continues to reinforce its position as a leading brand that is synonymous with reliability and excellence. The recent recognition by TRA also serves as a testament to the loyalty consumers have placed in NIVEA India over the years, which has propelled the brand's ambition to become Emerging India's Most Loved and Trusted Skin Care Brand. For generations, the organization has been dedicated to providing skin solutions that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. The portfolio of caring Skincare products from NIVEA spans categories from body lotions, sun care and skin creams to personal care, offerings like Deo Roll-ons, Body washes and Men care products. The brand offers consumers a vast selection of formats, textures, and innovative solutions tailored to address their unique skin concerns and moisturizing needs. NIVEA India's ability to adapt to modern times while retaining its core values is a hallmark of its enduring success. With each new product, the brand continues to evolve and invent, ensuring that it meets the ever-changing needs of the Indian consumer and delivers healthier-looking skin with each use. Expressing his gratitude towards the recognition, Neil George, Managing Director NIVEA India, commented, "Trust is the cornerstone of a successful brand and the recognition of NIVEA as the most trusted skin care brand in India for the third time is a testament to our relentless commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction. With over 111 years of expertise in the field, the brand has dedicated countless resources and efforts to develop a deep understanding of the diverse preferences of consumers and has consistently delivered high-quality, modern and effective skin care solutions that meet the rapidly shifting market landscape and lifestyle behaviours. Winning this certification represents an important milestone in our journey to become India's most loved and trusted skincare brand and reaffirms our commitment to establish long-lasting relationships with our customers and build a loyal fan base." Congratulating the brand on to this achievement, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research remarked, "By prioritizing the needs and preferences of its customers in every aspect of its operations, NIVEA India has been able to establish itself as a trustworthy and reliable brand with a loyal and satisfied customer base that values the brand's commitment to quality and care. This strong foundation has made the brand a natural choice for Indian consumers when it comes to their skin care requirements."

