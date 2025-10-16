NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 16: Media conglomerate - NKN Media celebrated its fifth anniversary this September with pride and grandeur. Headed by the Global CEO Mr Abdul Majid Khan, the brand is known for its excellent service and proven track record in helping brands grow and grab global attention. The brand currently operates across numerous countries such as India, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Bahrain, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Adding another feather to its cap, NKN Media successfully held Icons of the UAE - Season 3 in collaboration with the India Today Group. The prestigious awards ceremony was held in Dubai on 3 October 2025. With Mr. Raghav Chadha - leading Indian politician as the Chief Guest, Icons of UAE celebrated the success of leading businessmen and change makers, and was attended by the who's who of the UAE.

In the last five years, NKN Media has emerged as a vibrant force in the media and advertising sector, propelled by vision, determination, and a strong passion for excellence. Over the years, NKN Media has achieved significant growth milestones, project accomplishments and market reach.

The company has increased its turnover enormously while growing its portfolio across different genres. It has successfully doubled its project volume and team strength while establishing a strong and large client base. Every milestone showcases the company's capability to thrive in a competitive market while providing value-added results.

On the achievements, Mr Abdul Majid Khan, Global CEO - NKN Media, said, "I would like to thank every member of the NKN Media family and our partners for being a part of this remarkable journey. The achievements of the five glorious years fill me with pride and gratitude. We have expanded our IPs, reached multiple countries and partnered with many leading brands across the globe; this would not have been possible without the support of my team and partners. As we aggressively expand and grow, we continue to uphold excellence and a strong will to dynamically move ahead and make a positive impact in the industry."

Having started as a media partner for global news brands, NKN Media today has multiple Intellectual Properties (IPs) of their own including Icons of UAE, Titans of Majlis, The Ultimate Realty Awards and Dubai Property Expo. Over time these IPs have gone global with exhibitions in Singapore and London. The brand is also the publisher for India's leading inflight magazine - SpiceRoute - the magazine for SpiceJet airline.

Beyond Marketing, NKN Media's digital entity is known for its strategic planning and its expertise in offering comprehensive marketing solutions. It has a robust execution model that helps brands extend their reach and drive continuous growth in the global market. NKN Media is looking forward to adding many more associations to its bouquet. While specializing in a wide range of media services including Television, Print, Digital, and Travel Media, NKN Media is also a power brand with a 360-degree approach to meeting clients' needs.

The calendar ahead for NKN Media is packed with another round of mega events such as the Dubai Property Expo Edition in Singapore and in London respectively. The brand will soon launch Radio and OOH advertising services to add to its ever-growing portfolio.

Looking forward, NKN Media is moving strategically with a definite vision for the future. NKN media has recently onboarded Mr. Vishal Tinani's Law firm - V Legal as the official Legal Consultant, thereby paving its way towards a more structured strategic growth path.

This futuristic approach reflects the company's eagerness to grow aggressively while remaining grounded on its founding principles. With five years of success and an aggressive plan for the future, NKN Media is redefining the media landscape with innovation, strength, and strategic expansion.

For more details please visit - nknmedia.ae, www.linkedin.com/company/nkn-media

NKN Media is a global media conglomerate headquartered in Dubai. It is a 360-degree media agency with significant presence in UAE, London, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Bahrain, India and Sri Lanka. It has a strong presence in India with offices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, and is poised to expand its footprints further. From being a media partner for leading news channels, the brand today is a conglomerate of repute with multiple IPs of its own. NKN Media has exclusive partnership with leading news channels such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV, Aaj Tak, India Today, Times Now and Zoom TV. It is also the publisher of SpiceRoute - the inflight magazine of SpiceJet Airline. The brand is committed to innovation and service excellence, and has multiple projects lined up across continents, paving its way towards unprecedented growth and success.

