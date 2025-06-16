BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16: Noida is rapidly rewriting the rules of urban growth and real estate success in India. Once considered a satellite extension of Delhi, the city has now claimed its place on the national and global investment map. According to analysts, industry leaders, and institutional investors, backed by transformative infrastructure projects, progressive urban planning, and a burgeoning IT-industrial ecosystem, Noida has officially become India's most promising real estate investment destination of 2025. It's no longer a secondary option--it's the first choice for smart investors and future-focused homeowners. Reasons behind the real estate boom in Noida in 2025 -

Jewar International Airport: A Game-Changer

Touted as one of the largest upcoming airports in Asia, the Noida International Airport in Jewar is catalyzing massive growth across sectors. Once operational, it is expected to handle over 12 million passengers annually in its first phase, dramatically improving domestic and international connectivity. Real estate values in nearby sectors are already appreciating in anticipation. The airport will also include a dedicated cargo terminal, which will unlock massive logistics and warehousing development, leading to exponential employment opportunities and industrial expansion in the region. World-Class Infrastructure

With expressways like the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, along with expanding metro lines, Noida is now among the best-connected urban hubs in India. Smart traffic management, green corridors, and integrated townships have redefined urban living here. Additionally, the FNG (Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad) Expressway is set to further boost regional connectivity and real estate potential across bordering zones. Commercial & IT Growth

Global corporations, including HCL, Infosys, Samsung, and Adobe, have established a strong presence in Noida, especially in sectors like 62, 63, and 135. With new industrial parks and IT zones being launched, the demand for commercial real estate has seen a sharp uptick, resulting in higher rental yields and job creation. The city is also emerging as a new-age tech hub with specialized zones such as the Yamuna Toy Park, Apparel Park, MSME Park, Handicraft Park, EMC (Electronic Manufacturing Cluster), Medical Devices Park, and Data Centre Park, attracting both domestic and international investments in high-growth industries. Eco-Friendly & Lifestyle-Driven Development

There are many sectors that are being planned as low-density, green-living zones with abundant open spaces, sports infrastructure, and integrated smart facilities. These developments cater to the growing demand for wellness-centric living. Additionally, the upcoming Film City near Sector 21A on the Yamuna Expressway is poised to transform Noida into a cultural and cinematic hub, boosting tourism, employment, and creative business opportunities. Aadinath Ur Homes Brings You Great Projects In Different Sectors of Noida

Aligning with Noida's explosive growth trajectory, Aadinath Ur Homes is elated to bring you some smart commercial projects in different sectors of Noida. These projects are designed for modern, eco-conscious investment, offering smart technology integration, sustainable design, and strategic location advantages.

* Project 1: Pre-Leased Commercial Property

A ready-to-move-in commercial investment offering 100% assured rental on just 20% of the total property payment, with a 24-month flexible payment plan. Investors can expect a 12% annual ROI until possession, making it one of the region's most attractive low-entry, high-yield options.

* Project 2: Serviced Apartments in Sector 140, Express Highway, Noida

Strategically located along the Expressway and designed for urban professionals, this project features fully serviced apartments with smart amenities and modern interiors.

* Baker's Alley:

Baker's Alley, the latest culinary hotspot in Noida. As the city's first food court with a swimming pool, it offers more than just a dining experience--it's the heart of an engaging shopping journey that leaves a lasting impression.

At Aadinath Ur Homes, we specialize in creating a different concept market in a mall or high street. We have already learned so much about concept markets like Baker's Alley, Student Mart, Wellnest, DiGi 75, Educade, and many more. We have launched Baker's Alley in six locations in Noida, and now we have launched it in Sector 32, Noida, at Bhutani City Centre mall. With this, you can get an 18% assured return and Rs. 175 per square foot lease guarantee after possession.

Website - www.aadinathindia.com

