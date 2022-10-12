Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Owning a house is a dream of a lifetime as it takes lifelong earnings, time and energy.

However, just a building does not fulfil your dreams until the interiors of your house are done with appropriate items suitable to every room and living area.

Here comes the most difficult part - selecting suitable fixtures with the right designs, and brands to match your taste. These home-building materials and interior decoration items are normally unavailable in one place, and you have to spend a lot of time and energy to find the right product across the city.

Additionally, owing to the unorganized nature of the market, customers do not get the benefit of price transparency through traditional channels.

To make the decision-making process easy and time-saving for home buyers, IBO, India's leading omni-channel destination for home building and renovation, has set up a one-stop shop for a wide variety of home building and home improvement products.

Situated at Sarjapur in Bengaluru, IBO's flagship store offers thousands of building products from across the brands. Customers, contractors, interior decorators, and architects can now find a product of their choice, touch and feel its quality, and make purchases at wholesale rates. Highly-experienced sales personnel are available to explain the features of every product and help customers in their decision - making process. The store is spread over 75,000 sq. ft. and has over 8,000 products across 175 brands.

Simultaneously, IBO has chosen an omnichannel route by launching an online store to cater to the requirements of customers who prefer to compare products and buy online with easy payment options and door delivery at their convenience. Customers can buy via the website and its app which are available both on Google Play and Apple App stores.

Commenting on their flagship store in Bengaluru, Venkateshwar Kumar, CEO - Retail, IBO said, "We are delighted to introduce the first-of-its-kind IBO store in India where customers can easily get all the home building and renovation supplies under one roof. The store looks after the needs of both professionals and artisans in addition to those of the end consumer. We are the first brand to start operations simultaneously on online and offline platforms. We have launched our first physical store in Bengaluru and aim to expand in the rest of the Southern states of India over the year."

In a category where pricing is opaque and price discovery is difficult, IBO aims to ensure that all customers have access to wholesale and competitive prices when they are making their purchase decision. The brand is trying to provide customers with a shopping experience that is welcoming, while also demonstrating price transparency, eliminating the need for middlemen and their commissions. IBO understands that all the members of the family are involved in decision-making when it comes to building a home. Hence, the brand through its store and app wants to create a shopping experience that makes it easy for the whole family to shop for home-building products.

Adding further, Mayank Shivam, CEO of Digital, IBO said, "At IBO we want to leverage technology and offer omnichannel experiences to create simpler, hassle-free shopping to all our customers - whether they are building professionals or homeowners. We are excited to launch a thoughtfully crafted brand that provides a combination of great prices, a wide range of products and unmatched convenience. We are seeing great customer response to both our stores and online offerings."

The online store app is available to download for both Android and Apple customers and through the website. Customers can use the online offerings to choose from over 8,000 products with multiple payment options and an industry-beating 7 days return policy.

IBO which was set up in 2021, aims to be India's largest home building & improvement destination for contractors, technicians, architects, homeowners and retailers. IBO is a multi-category & multi-brand format, where customers can shop from our offline stores present nationally and from our e-commerce store.

All customers are unique and so are their needs. IBO offers an extensive selection of home improvement categories that cater to your every need. With hundreds of regional, national, and global brands, at IBO you will find everything home building & home improvement under one roof.

For more Information, please visit www.ibo.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)