Mr. Pavan Ranga, CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, receives the 'Excellence in Multigenerational Legacy' award, celebrating 77 years of the Ranga Rao family's legacy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 4: NR Group, a diversified business conglomerate headquartered in Mysuru, has evolved over its 77-year legacy from humble beginnings in 1948 as an incense stick (agarbathi) manufacturer into a global powerhouse with a strong presence across sectors including FMCG, aerospace, and defense.

Mr. Pavan Ranga, CEO & MD of Rangsons Aerospace, accepted the award on behalf of NR Group--an organisation renowned for its legacy of innovation, purposeful leadership, and sustained growth over the decades.

Built on strong family values and a deep commitment to nation-building, the Group continues to grow while remaining true to its founding principles.

Rangsons is a diversified business conglomerate based in Mysuru, India, and a part of the NR Group, which was founded in 1948. The group operates across multiple sectors, including Defence and Aerospace, Education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Healthcare. Rangsons serves a wide range of clients, both domestically and internationally, collaborating with prestigious organizations such as ISRO, Boeing, and various branches of the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector. The group is dedicated to leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions that address the critical challenges of a developing economy. Its flagship company, N. Ranga Rao & Sons, is a dominant player in the Indian incense industry, best known for its iconic brand, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

