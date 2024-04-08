Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a recent circular, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that Monday, May 20 will be observed as a trading holiday of Indian stock market. The trading holiday has been declared on account of the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

The decision has been taken to ensure that members of the trading community can actively participate in the electoral process without any disruption.

The circular released by NSE said, "The Exchange hereby notifies Monday, May 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Parliamentary Elections in Mumbai. Members are requested to take note of the same".

The voting for the General election in India to start from April 19 and spread across seven phases ending on June 1. The election in the Maharashtra will be held in five phases and the voting in the Mumbai is scheduled on May 20, so the market will be closed on that day.

The Election Commission of India on March 16 announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

