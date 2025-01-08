New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange introduced and released over 200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacity of various variants in colocation facilities at the start of the New Year 2025 -- on January 3.

In a statement, the stock exchange said it continued to review and augment the capacity of available racks in the colocation facility in phases, based on feedback and demand from market participants.

Also Read | Ramgiri Maharaj Says ‘Vande Mataram Should Be India’s National Anthem’.

With the introduction of the new phases, NSE claims it is now one of the largest co-location facility providers in the world with a combined capacity of over 1200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacity being made available to market participants.

Currently, over 200 members have subscribed to racks in the Exchange Colocation Facility and over 100 members have subscribed to colocation via Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model being provided by NSE.

Also Read | Gurugram: Cyber Fraud Accused Jumps off Hotel's Balcony To Escape From Police Custody, Dies.

Looking at the demand dynamics, NSE plans to add over 300 more capacity by the end of the first quarter of the upcoming financial year 2025-26 at its Mumbai BKC site. The addition will take the capacity to 1500 racks in the next three months at its BKC site.

Further, NSE also plans to add approximately 2,000 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacity, on a need basis, in a phased manner over the next two years.

"To create the aforesaid capacities, the existing premises in Exchange Plaza, BKC is planned to be converted to a Data Centre and non-critical employees/departments currently operating from the Exchange Plaza premises are being relocated to alternate office facilities which have been identified within the BKC area," said the exchange in the statement.

NSE began operations in 1994.

NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)