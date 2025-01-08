Gurugram January 8: A cyber fraud accused jumped off a hotel's balcony to escape from police custody but died after sustaining serious head injuries in Gurugram. During the investigation of a cyber fraud case, Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested four accused from a society in Dhunela village of Sohna on Tuesday. The Gwalior Police were staying on the third floor of a hotel in front of Sohna's general bus stand with four accused who were arrested in the cybercrime case.

"At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, an accused Himanshu, a resident of Sukhshin village in Madhepura district of Bihar, sought permission to relieve himself but went towards the balcony next to it. To escape from police custody, he jumped down using the wire attached to the pole in front of the balcony. But while jumping, he could not hold the wire and fell. His head hit the ground while being dragged along the pole. He suffered serious injuries," a police officer said. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

The police team took him to Sohna Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said: "The body was sent for postmortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday."

A case has been registered on the complaint by the Madhya Pradesh Police. The police said in a statement that the accused tried to escape from custody. The police have started an inquiry into the matter. Gurugram Shocker: Drunk Man Throws Crude Bombs Outside 2 Clubs Located in Sector-29 Area, Arrested.

In December last year, a team of the Gurugram Police busted an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar, Phase-2 and arrested 18 people in this connection. The call centre used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support by creating a fake website of an accounting company, the police said.

