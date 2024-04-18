PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], April 18: Dr Trust, India's Number 1 Home Healthcare and Wellness Brand, orchestrated a delightful surprise for its workforce today by hosting an exclusive meet and greet session with 'Hitman' and National Icon Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team and the brand's esteemed ambassador. In a discreet yet grand event held at the Dr Trust headquarters in Chandigarh, employees had the rare opportunity to interact with Rohit Sharma, engaging in casual conversations and capturing memorable moments. The visit aimed to bolster morale, foster a sense of inclusivity, and reinforce Dr Trust's commitment to excellence.

Also Read | AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Aryan Goyal, CEO, Nureca Limited (Dr Trust), expressed his excitement: "At Dr Trust, we believe in creating an environment where our employees feel valued and inspired. Having Rohit Sharma, an icon of determination and excellence, interact with our team is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of success and achievement. I wish Rohit Sharma a great IPL season and best wishes for the upcoming world cup!"

Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "It was a great experience to interact with the team at Dr Trust. Meeting cricket fans is something that every cricketer looks forward to. I wish them the best and a lot of success in the future."

Also Read | Atalanta vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The event showcased Dr Trust's dedication to providing not only superior healthcare and wellness products but also an unparalleled work environment. By aligning with Rohit Sharma, known for his exemplary leadership and performance on and off the field, Dr Trust reiterates its position as the epitome of quality and trust in the industry.

About Nureca Limited's Dr Trust

Nureca Limited, the parent company of Dr Trust, has been a stalwart in the home healthcare and wellness industry for the past 13 years. With a commendable track record of selling over 1.34 crore Dr Trust products globally in 5 countries, the brand stands as a beacon of quality and reliability. Dr Trust products are certified by prestigious regulatory bodies such as the US FDA, CE, ISO, and ROHS, reflecting the brand's commitment to adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Boasting a portfolio of over 366 products and having been granted over 92 patents, Dr Trust prides itself on its premium brand quality and comprehensive warranty-backed products. Endorsed by top doctors and supported by a dedicated customer support team, Dr Trust has solidified its position as a trusted name in the home healthcare and wellness industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390931/Dr_Trust_Meet_and_Greet.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)