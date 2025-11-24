VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination, announced that its Retail Beauty Business (FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited) has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work®. The certification, awarded by the global authority on workplace culture, reflects the company's deep and sustained commitment to building a workplace where people feel safe, supported, and empowered to do their best work.

Also Read | Plan Your Home Loan Smartly - Use the Updated EMI Calculator To Balance Budget and Tenure.

This recognition is particularly significant because it is based entirely on feedback from Nykaa's own retail workforce. As part of the evaluation, more than a thousand employees from the Retail Beauty division participated in Great Place To Work®'s confidential Trust Index™ Survey, one of the world's most respected assessments of workplace culture. Over 80% of employees affirmed that Nykaa Retail Beauty is a great place to work, reflecting deep trust in the organisation and a strong sense of pride and belonging across stores and teams.

The certification also underscored three key aspects that define the experience across Nykaa's stores and retail operations: employees feel physically safe at work, employees believe customers would rate the service they deliver as excellent, and they are proud to tell others they work at Nykaa. The responses from the employees reflect that Nykaa's culture is built on trust, clarity, and pride, where employees feel anchored and motivated in the work they do every day.

Also Read | iOS 27 Update in 2026: Apple Planning Major Improvement in Upcoming iOS Update; Apple Intelligence, Revamped AI-Powered Siri and Other Changed Expected.

Great Place To Work® conducts workplace culture assessments across more than 2,200 organizations in India and over 21,000 globally each year. Earning this certification places Nykaa among a distinguished group of organizations that is recognized for creating environments where people thrive. The benchmark is simple yet powerful: employees should trust the people they work for, take pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with. Nykaa's Retail Beauty business exemplifies this standard.

For Nykaa, this recognition validates the company's ongoing investment in its people and reinforces how the Retail Beauty business brings Nykaa's broader vision to life: 'To bring inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every day.' The company believes that a joyful customer experience begins with a joyful employee experience. By fostering an inclusive, supportive, and team-oriented environment, Nykaa enables its retail teams to show up with passion, kindness, and ownership each day. This certification now serves as a benchmark as Nykaa continues to strengthen its culture, enhance the employee experience, and build the next chapter of growth across its retail network.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)