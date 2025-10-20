NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20: Oakridge International School, Gachibowli is proud to announce the successful completion of its visit by the Council of International Schools (CIS), a globally recognized accreditation body committed to high standards in international education.

This milestone marks a significant step in Oakridge Gachibowli's journey toward continuous improvement and global benchmarking. We now prepare for the CIS accreditation process which rigorously assesses a school's alignment with international standards in areas such as teaching and learning, leadership and governance, student well-being, and community engagement. The journey ahead looks exciting and inspiring.

The Council of International Schools (CIS) is a global non-profit membership organization that connects more than 1,530 schools and universities across 122 countries. CIS is dedicated to developing healthy, interculturally competent global citizens through high-quality international education.

CIS offers a rigorous International Accreditation process that benchmarks schools against globally recognized standards. This process is not only a mark of excellence but also a strategic framework for continuous improvement. It emphasizes student well-being, ethical leadership, and intercultural learning, guided by 18 research-informed standards across three dimensions: Guiding Principles, Learning, and Well-being.

CIS-accredited schools are recognized by universities worldwide for their academic rigor, global perspective, and commitment to preparing students for success in an interconnected world.

