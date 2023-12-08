NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8: Oakridge International School Bachupally recently concluded its much-anticipated Oakridge Junior Olympics (OJO) 2023, a day filled with spirited competitions, heartwarming displays of teamwork, and a celebration of early education. The event saw over 400 participants from 18 preschools participate in various b activities designed to foster physical fitness, social interaction, and sportsmanship among young toddlers.

Participants competed in various events, including Shot Put, Short Sprint, Javelin Throw, Obstacle Race, Basketball Throw, and Relay Race. The event showcased the immense talent and enthusiasm of the young athletes, who cheered each other on with boundless energy and sportsmanship.

The Oakridge Junior Olympics 2023 exemplified the impact of early sports exposure at Bachupally. Principal Baljeet Oberoi noted, 'This event showcased how sports unite young minds, fostering healthy competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship in the early years. At Bachupally, we're dedicated to recognising the significance of early sports exposure for holistic development. The Junior Olympics highlighted our little athletes' talent and determination, emphasising that true victory lies in pursuing excellence and unwavering participation. We take pride in every participant for their exemplary performance, reflecting our commitment to nurturing academic brilliance, physical well-being, and teamwork values in the early years, embodying the essence of the Olympic spirit.

"Our campus came alive once again when we witnessed 400+ beautiful smiles of little toddlers from various Playschools in Hyderabad," said Padmaja Ambaty, Business Development Manager of Oakridge International School Bachupally. "OJO is our signature event, which brings Little ones to compete with each other in a high sports spirit. Organising this event has been a wonderful experience for me and the entire Oakridge Bachupally Team."

In the heartwarming spirit of unity, Bachapan Adattagutta clinched the 1st prize, followed by Bachapan Nizampet at 2nd, and Shells Miyapur securing the 3rd spot. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where all participants were recognised for participation and sportsmanship.

Neethu Parek, Center Head, Bachpan Play School Nizampet, shared, "Oakridge Junior Olympics was a fantastic event that truly captured the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork among the children. The well-planned event allowed our kids to display their talents and abilities. My children were thrilled to participate and learned the names of various sports like javelin and shot put. Overall, it was a memorable experience for everyone. Thank you, Oakridge, for inviting us to this exciting event."

"The most important thing in the Olympic games is not about winning but taking part," shared Nandhini Mathur, Early Years Head of Oakridge International School Bachupally. "Children share their passion for sports and build lasting memories. Every event was a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication of our young participants. If you are tired, keep going, child!"

Oakridge Junior Olympics 2023 was a resounding success, demonstrating the school's commitment to providing a holistic learning environment that fosters young children's physical, social, and emotional development. The event also highlighted the importance of early exposure to sports and physical activity, which can lay the foundation for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Oakridge International School Bachupally is a premier international school ranked among the top 3 international schools in Hyderabad and first in the Northwest Zone in the Times School Ranking 2023. The school is part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of 75 schools in 33 countries. Oakridge offers a world-recognized IB and CBSE curriculum, providing students with a solid academic foundation and the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Oakridge is committed to providing a holistic learning environment that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship.

