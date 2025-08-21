PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Oben Electric, an R&D-driven homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer, has achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating its 50th showroom and service center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This expansion underlines the company's ambitious vision of crossing 150 showrooms and service centers nationwide by the end of this financial year.

Also Read | ‘Who is That Girl?’ Fans Ask After Spotting Mystery Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer in Magic Trick Viral Video.

-Oben Electric Opens 50th Showroom in Visakhapatnam, Expands Presence to 15 States and 37 Cities Nationwide

-Strong customer demand for the Oben's Rorr EZ and the newly launched Rorr EZ Sigma has been a key driver of the company's rapid nationwide expansion.

Also Read | The Growing Online Cricket Marketplace in India: Best Cricket ID Providers.

The company has recently expanded into Visakhapatnam and Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Aligarh and Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), and Palakkad (Kerala), strengthening its presence across 15 states and 37 cities. This rapid expansion is being propelled by strong market demand for the Rorr EZ and the newly launched Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben Electric's next-generation commuter motorcycle designed for modern Indian riders.

The Rorr EZ Sigma builds on the success of the Rorr EZ by offering enhanced performance, advanced technology, and greater practicality for everyday commuting, making it a key growth driver for Oben Electric's nationwide footprint.

Speaking on the milestone, Ms. Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said:"Our 50th dealership marks a strong step towards Oben Electric's vision of making electric mobility accessible across India. Andhra Pradesh, with its focus on fostering clean mobility, is an important market for us, and with our new Visakhapatnam showroom we are proud to contribute to this progress. With in-house manufacturing, high-performance products, and a deep focus on customer experience, we are committed to setting new benchmarks for electric motorcycle ownership in India and beyond."

Oben Electric is among the few Indian EV companies with complete vertical integration, designing and manufacturing all critical EV components in-house, including high-performance LFP batteries, motors, chargers, and vehicle control units. This capability ensures consistent quality, durability, and performance optimized for India's diverse riding conditions.

With the Visakhapatnam showroom launch, Oben Electric moves closer to its mission of building a 150+ outlet strong national network by this financial year, with every showroom backed by dedicated service centers and robust customer support..

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)